PadMan movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

PadMan stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. PadMan stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

PadMan has hit screens across India today. Directed by R Balki, PadMan features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganatham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine, and based on the short story penned by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna (The Legen of Lakshmi Prasad), PadMan has been received well by the industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Saiyami Kher and Patralekhaa among others, who had been invited to the special screening of PadMan, shared their reactions recently. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on social media, “#Padman is a very important film for us. @akshaykumar is one of the most special actors we have. @radhika_apte is earthy. @sonamakapoor is spunky. Kudos @mrsfunnybones! Watch it and get inspired.”

Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam shared her review of the film, “Incredibly courageous !!! Totally bowled over #PadMan .. this enduring story will touch your hearts & will you inspired! Respect & kudos to the entire team 👏🏻😇 @akshaykumar @kriarj @mrsfunnybones #RBalki @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor & #ArunachalamMuruganantham.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd