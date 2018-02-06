  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

PadMan release, Hrithik Roshan’s look in Super 30, Raid trailer and more: LIVE UPDATES

While Akshay Kumar's PadMan is days away from release, Ajay Devgn today released the trailer of his upcoming film Raid. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2018 10:10 am
Hrithik Ajay All the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and TV news.

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.

10 am: The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s Raid will be out today at 11:30 am. Here is the first poster of the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial:

9:30 am: Hrithik Roshan is all set to play Mathematics genius Anand Kumar in the biopic Super 30. Here is the first look of the film which will hit screens on January 25, 2019.

9 am: PadMan will hit screens on February 9. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Radhika Apte opened up about the changes she and the makers of social drama PadMan aim to bring in the society: PadMan actor Radhika Apte: Daughters are told about periods by their mothers, why can’t fathers talk about it

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Adda

Feb 06: Latest News