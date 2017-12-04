PadMan new poster: Akshay Kumar believes only ‘mad become famous’, see photo

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of PadMan. Akshay Kumar shares new poster of PadMan.

After declaring himself as the superhero sans any cape in PadMan, Akshay Kumar has released yet another poster of his upcoming film in which he is all smiles looking at the handful of cotton in his hand, which can be assumed as a metaphor for hope and a happy future. Akshay plays the role of real man Arunachalam Muruganatham whose attempt to provide affordable sanitary pads to the women in his village and around the interiors of the country had made him fight through circumstances but his never-dying attitude ensured he fulfilled his dreams. His story inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘ The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’. Later, she decided to turn producer making it into a film.

In an interview with BBC regarding the sanitation and her film, Twinkle had narrated the story of how difficult it was to convince Arunachalam to give inputs for the film. However, now that he has given a go ahead and has been closely looking at the development of the film, he feels no one else but only Akshay Kumar could have done justice to his real life story. Arunachalam tweeted, “@akshaykumar ji is the first super star in the world to talk about menstrual hygiene and taboos surround it. I’m happy that he is portraying my story as #Padman.”

In response to him, Akshay tweeted, “I’m more than glad to portray the reel #Padman and bring your amazingly inspiring story to life. Hope we manage to spark a change and start a conversation. Period.”

Arunachalam shared the new poster and wrote, “Don’t look for opportunities.. Look for a problem and be a solution provider.” And for Akshay, you need to be ‘mad’ to become famous!

Check out the tweets here:

@akshaykumar ji is the first super star in the world to talk about menstrual hygiene and taboos surround it. I’m happy that he is portraying my story as #Padman @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm pic.twitter.com/vrNYtEeEIc — A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) December 3, 2017

I'm more than glad to portray the reel #Padman and bring your amazingly inspiring story to life. Hope we manage to spark a change and start a conversation. Period. http://t.co/jdTaq7VW3J — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 3, 2017

PadMan, directed by R. Balki, will head to theaters on January 26, 2018. It was earlier clashing with Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 but the face-off was averted as the makers of the latter have pushed the release to April. PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

