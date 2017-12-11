Padman new poster: Akshay Kumar’s Lakshmikant looks hopeful presenting his revolutionary product, see photo

Akshay Kumar has relased a new poster for upcoming film, Padman. Akshay Kumar has relased a new poster for upcoming film, Padman.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, PadMan is releasing on January 26 and he sure knows how to keep his fans excited. Sharing a new poster from the film on his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “#PadManTalks : This pad giving woman two months extra life. Find out how… #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18 @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

In the poster, Akshay is holding his own manufactured sanitary pad in his hand and is dressed in all formals with a lapel mic attached to his mouth. Is PadMan giving a presentation of his revolutionary business model? Guess, we will only find out on January 26. That and also how this pad adds two months of extra time in a woman’s life.

One thing that caught our eye in this newly released poster is Akshay’s transformation from his earlier kurta-pyjama clad self in the film to now, an urban looking professional. Akshay’s character Lakshmikant is inspired from the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

PadMan features an ensemble of actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she wrote a chapter on him in her book ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’. Later, she decided to turn producer by making it into a film.

Only recently, Akshay had shared another update in the form of a motion poster to make fans eager for the film. In a Twitter post, he and Sonam Kapoor could be heard sharing a conversation where Sonam was trying to teach Akshay how to spell PadMan.

