PadMan motion poster: Sonam Kapoor reveals the innocence of Akshay Kumar’s character

In PadMan, Akshay Kumar plays the character inspired by AR Muruganantham. In PadMan, Akshay Kumar plays the character inspired by AR Muruganantham.

Akshay Kumar has aced being a common man on screen. He ruled 2017 with his Toilet Ek Prem Katha where he portrayed the story of a man whose marriage comes under strain after his wife learns that his house does not have a toilet. Now, he is attracting eyeballs with his film PadMan. After releasing two posters and several looks from the film, the actor shared a motion poster in which we can hear Sonam Kapoor teaching Akshay the spelling of PadMan. The way Akshay responds to the spelling speaks a lot about the kind of innocence he will be portraying on screen, and we surely cannot wait to see him take over the screen space as Lakshmikant Chauhan.

Akshay Kumar’s character Lakshmikant is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. PadMan features an ensemble of actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Arunachalam’s story even inspired Twinkle Khanna so much that she mentioned him in one of the chapters of her book ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’. Later, she decided to turn producer making it into a film.

Director R Balki feels Arunachalam’s life is nothing less and entertaining as the iconic film Sholay. “His (Muruganantham’s) life itself is equal to ‘Sholay’. It is as entertaining as the biggest masala entertainers… And when you have a life that is so entertaining, why do I need to add entertainment,” asked Balki.

PadMan, directed by R. Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, will head to theaters on January 26, 2018. It was earlier clashing with Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 but the face-off was averted as the makers of the latter film have pushed the release to April.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd