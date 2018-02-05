PadMan Challenge: Sui Dhaga actors Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau Anand Ahuja join in

In the PadMan Challenge, one has to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people who you want to take up the challenge next. In the PadMan Challenge, one has to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people who you want to take up the challenge next.

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan’s unique promotion strategy seems to be working well. Yes, we are talking about the ‘PadMan Challenge’. From Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau Anand Ahuja and many more have shared pictures posing with a sanitary pad.

The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManChallenge on social media. In the challenge, one has to click a photo with a sanitary pad and post it online while tagging other people who you want to take up the challenge next.

The challenge was kicked off by Arunachalam Muruganantham, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and producer Twinkle Khanna themselves. Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhaskar, Sophia Choudry, Dia Mirza, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao soon followed and were seen joining the list of stars too, taking the challenge ahead.

“Me and @AnushkaSharma just holding a pad no big deal. Best of luck @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte for #PaDman. Nominating @karanjohar #katrina @iTIGERSHROFF . It was discussed and these are both our nominations!!!,” posted Varun Dhawan as he was seen with his Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka.

Anand Ahuja too shared a picture and wrote along, “@bhanelove team and I got Pads in our hands. Nothing to be ashamed of. It’s natural! Period. *** I see you @jalalmortezai @neeha7 .. you’re next @the_brewhouse @norblacknorwhite @poojadhingra @atulya_m @jalan_varun *** Good luck to @padmanthefilm (@sonamkapoor @akshaykumar @twinklerkhanna ).”

See who all took the #PadManChallenge:

Thank you for tagging me to this challenge @sonamakapoor

Yes, that’s my cat #Kulfi and me and a Pad in my hand.. u know Life as usual! There is nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge

Here I am Challenging @RichaChadha @humasqureshi @SethShruti @konkonas pic.twitter.com/EO29stwt53 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2018

Challenge completed @aliaa08. Yes that’s a pad in our hands coz we need it while working out too. Period, nothing to hide from. All the best @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor. And now i challenge @realpreityzinta @evelyn_sharma @ShamitaShetty. #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/zNIa3pD1V2 — Yasmin Karachiwala (@YasminBodyImage) February 3, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @hcmariwala @punitgoenka @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/dnd9N1R3wk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

A Muruganantham thanked all celebs and tweeted, “Thanks for accepting the #PadmanChallenge @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @aamir_khan @sonamakapoor @aliaa08 @radhika_apte #Mariazeena & Others. Its not about a photo. Its all about breaking the taboo & initiating the conversation Period! #StandByHer #BlessedtoBleed #SmashShame.”

PadMan is all set to hit the theaters on February 9.

