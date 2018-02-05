PadMan Challenge: Sui Dhaga actors Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau Anand Ahuja join in

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan’s unique promotion strategy seems to be working well. Yes, we are talking about the ‘PadMan Challenge’. From Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau Anand Ahuja and many more have shared pictures posing with a sanitary pad.
The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManChallenge on social media. In the challenge, one has to click a photo with a sanitary pad and post it online while tagging other people who you want to take up the challenge next.
The challenge was kicked off by Arunachalam Muruganantham, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and producer Twinkle Khanna themselves. Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhaskar, Sophia Choudry, Dia Mirza, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao soon followed and were seen joining the list of stars too, taking the challenge ahead.
“Me and @AnushkaSharma just holding a pad no big deal. Best of luck @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte for #PaDman. Nominating @karanjohar #katrina @iTIGERSHROFF . It was discussed and these are both our nominations!!!,” posted Varun Dhawan as he was seen with his Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka.
Anand Ahuja too shared a picture and wrote along, “@bhanelove team and I got Pads in our hands. Nothing to be ashamed of. It’s natural! Period. *** I see you @jalalmortezai @neeha7 .. you’re next @the_brewhouse @norblacknorwhite @poojadhingra @atulya_m @jalan_varun *** Good luck to @padmanthefilm (@sonamkapoor @akshaykumar @twinklerkhanna ).”
See who all took the #PadManChallenge:
Me and @AnushkaSharma just holding a pad no big deal. Best of luck @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte for #PaDman. Nominating @karanjohar #katrina @iTIGERSHROFF . It was discussed and these are both our nominations!!! pic.twitter.com/A8pTM67zrT
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 5, 2018
Yes, that’s me and a Pad in my hand.. u know Life as usual! There is nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Here I am Challenging @Saqibsaleem @theathiyashetty @itsSSR @HarshKapoor_ All the best @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/Z3mthbOkP7
— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 4, 2018
Yes, thats a pad in my hand & thats not something to be ashamed about.Thank you for the challenge @akshaykumar sir my bestest wishes @twinklerkhanna @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial . I further challenge @iamsanjeeda & @aashkagoradia to accept & carry forward the #PadmanChallenge xx pic.twitter.com/75O4xRVv96
— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) February 4, 2018
Here you go @aditiraohydari! Got the @Pinkvilla crew, @shaanmuofficial & my team to join in too! That’s us, with a pad. No shame. No humiliation. Cos it’s natural, right?🤷♀ Passing on the baton to @anushkasharma, @vaaniofficial, @thejohnabraham & @homiadajania #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/1DfHYN2SCE
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 4, 2018
Challenge accepted @radhika_apte…
Here it is- A pad… Even princesses use it! 😋 Its natural! Period! #PadManChallenge…
Here I’m challenging @RajkummarRao @DianaPenty and @FarOutAkhtar… pic.twitter.com/Gl8fVFieSX
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 3, 2018
#PadManChallenge with the most wonderful @AnilKapoor. @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte. It’s Natural. Period. Here we go @ayushmannk & @aditiraohydari. pic.twitter.com/9Kv0VoLbtJ
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 4, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @sonamakapoor
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed. #PadManChallenge
Here I am challenging @Varun_dvn @ParineetiChopra @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/6ERcZPTlLo
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 3, 2018
I accept this challenge @radhika_apte. And now I nominate @psbhumi @sanyamalhotra07 and @RajkummarRao for the #PadManChallenge ✌Go for it guys! pic.twitter.com/RWinMmB9uh
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2018
Thank you for tagging me to this challenge @sonamakapoor
Yes, that’s my cat #Kulfi and me and a Pad in my hand.. u know Life as usual! There is nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Here I am Challenging @RichaChadha @humasqureshi @SethShruti @konkonas pic.twitter.com/EO29stwt53
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2018
Thank you @pragyavats for the #PadmanChallenge! “Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & I don’t feel weird. It’s natural, Period!”
Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad.
Here I am Challenging @sahil_sangha @Ritieshd @alifazal9 #BooToTaboo #HeForShe #BiodegradableNapkin pic.twitter.com/npMLg83jdh
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 3, 2018
Pad done right @aliaa08 ! With the ladies @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry now challenging some boys out there @aaysharma @karantacker @Freddydaruwala #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/LksbYF9Jxr
— Poorna Patel (@impoornapatel) February 3, 2018
Challenge accepted & done @aliaa08 .. Hanging out in the gym with my girls & some pads..No big deal. Period🙌🏼 Now challenging @bipsluvurself @humasqureshi @MasabaG #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/ITGZALKZza
— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) February 3, 2018
Challenge completed @aliaa08. Yes that’s a pad in our hands coz we need it while working out too. Period, nothing to hide from. All the best @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor. And now i challenge @realpreityzinta @evelyn_sharma @ShamitaShetty. #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/zNIa3pD1V2
— Yasmin Karachiwala (@YasminBodyImage) February 3, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @mrsfunnybones
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @hcmariwala @punitgoenka @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/dnd9N1R3wk
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 3, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV
— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018
A Muruganantham thanked all celebs and tweeted, “Thanks for accepting the #PadmanChallenge @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @aamir_khan @sonamakapoor @aliaa08 @radhika_apte #Mariazeena & Others. Its not about a photo. Its all about breaking the taboo & initiating the conversation Period! #StandByHer #BlessedtoBleed #SmashShame.”
Thanks for accepting the #PadmanChallenge
@akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @aamir_khan @sonamakapoor @aliaa08 @radhika_apte #Mariazeena & Others
Its not about a photo. Its all about breaking the taboo & initiating the conversation Period!#StandByHer #BlessedtoBleed #SmashShame pic.twitter.com/g3WUnEiB52
— A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) February 3, 2018
PadMan is all set to hit the theaters on February 9.
