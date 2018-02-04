PadMan challenge: After Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana also pose with a sanitary pad

PadMan challenge: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi too were seen taking the challenge of Akshay Kumar starrer ahead. PadMan challenge: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi too were seen taking the challenge of Akshay Kumar starrer ahead.

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year. While we know that Akshay willingly shifted the release date of PadMan from January 26 to February 9 for Padmaavat, the lead actor of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Deepika Padukone has now come forward to show her support for PadMan. While we have already seen a few celebrities posing with a sanitary pad to promote R Balki’s social drama, Deepika too shared a post.

“Thank you for tagging me @akshaykumar ! Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about…It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge,” wrote Padmaavat star Deepika while she shared a Boomerang video. Not only Deepika but Aditi Rao Hydari too was seen lending her support to the film. Other actors like Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhaskar, Sophia Choudry, Dia Mirza too accepted the PadMan Challenge.

The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManchallenge on social media. In the challenge, one has to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people who you want to take up the challenge next.

See who all took the #PadManchallenge:

Thank you for tagging me to this challenge @sonamakapoor

Yes, that’s my cat #Kulfi and me and a Pad in my hand.. u know Life as usual! There is nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge

Here I am Challenging @RichaChadha @humasqureshi @SethShruti @konkonas pic.twitter.com/EO29stwt53 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2018

Challenge completed @aliaa08. Yes that’s a pad in our hands coz we need it while working out too. Period, nothing to hide from. All the best @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor. And now i challenge @realpreityzinta @evelyn_sharma @ShamitaShetty. #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/zNIa3pD1V2 — Yasmin Karachiwala (@YasminBodyImage) February 3, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @hcmariwala @punitgoenka @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/dnd9N1R3wk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018

Earlier we saw Arunachalam Muruganantham, the stars of the film, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and producer Twinkle Khanna doing the same. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi too were seen taking the challenge ahead.

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

A Muruganantham thanked all celebs and tweeted, “Thanks for accepting the #PadmanChallenge @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @aamir_khan @sonamakapoor @aliaa08 @radhika_apte #Mariazeena & Others. Its not about a photo. Its all about breaking the taboo & initiating the conversation Period! #StandByHer #BlessedtoBleed #SmashShame.”

PadMan is all set to hit the theaters on February 9.

