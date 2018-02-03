PadMan challenge: Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and others pose with a sanitary pad

PadMan challenge: Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share their photo with a sanitary pad. PadMan challenge: Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar share their photo with a sanitary pad.

Bollywood filmmakers are coming up with novel ways of marketing their new releases. From making special appearances on TV shows, meeting their fans in different cities while dressed up as their character to social media promotions, the actors and directors are leaving no chance to keep buzz around their film alive before and after the release. Team PadMan has also adopted a new strategy to make people reach the theaters to watch the R Balki directed social drama.

The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManchallenge on social media. In the challenge, one has to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people who you want to take up the challenge next. Arunachalam shared his photo holding a pad on his Twitter handle and challenged the cast of the film, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and producer Twinkle Khanna to do the same.

#PadManChallenge Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #StandByHer Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/ULJuJmSeZN — A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) February 2, 2018

Taking up the challenge, Twinkle aka Mrs Funnybones shared her photo with a pad and challenged Aamir Khan and Shabana Azmi next. She wrote, “Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial. Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana.”

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018

Being a sport that he is, Aamir didn’t take much time in sharing his photo with a pad. He tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to take up the challenge next and we await the three superstars to share their pictures soon.

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

With PadMan, Akshay and Twinkle wish to break the taboo about menstruation in the country and spread awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene. The film which was earlier scheduled to release along with Padmaavat on January 25 will now hit the theaters on February 9.

