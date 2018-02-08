PadMan celeb reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Patralekhaa share their views about the Akshay Kumar film

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan’s celeb review is here. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan’s celeb review is here.

PadMan will hit screens on February 9. While we have seen how celebs from all quarters came forward to show their support for the Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer, a few celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Saiyami Kher and Patralekhaa among others who got to see the film at special screenings were all praises for the R Balki directorial.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “#Padman is a very important film for us. @akshaykumar is one of the most special actors we have. @radhika_apte is earthy. @sonamakapoor is spunky. Kudos @mrsfunnybones! Watch it and get inspired.”

Patralekhaa tweeted, “Throughly enjoyed #Padman. This superhero is out there for women’s emancipation. Funny n courageous, padman,has a big heart. Congratulations @akshaykumar sir #rbalki @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @kriarj.”

Saiyami Kher too shared her review of PadMan, “When a film, besides entertaining, empowers & creates awareness.. its a winner all the way! #Padman is just that. It’s brave & not preachy. An absolute must watch! Congratulations #RBalki, @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @swanandkirkire @gauris @kriarj.”

Yami Gautam tweeted, “Incredibly courageous !!! Totally bowled over #PadMan .. this enduring story will touch your hearts & will you inspired ! Respect & kudos to the entire team 👏🏻😇 @akshaykumar @kriarj @mrsfunnybones #RBalki @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor & #ArunachalamMuruganantham 🙏🏻”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also saw the film. “Very Important film #padman amazing story will touch your heart #respect @akshaykumar well done @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor @kriarj super hero super hero 🤗,” he tweeted.

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki director Siddharth Malhotra too shared his review of PadMan. He tweeted, “#Padman @akshaykumar delivers arguably one of his best performances loved him in the film @radhika_apte u are so real ur performance is flawless @sonamakapoor loved ur character and zero make up look it’s endearing & u really feel for pari 🤗 #pcsriram is a god !!!.” He also posted, “All the best to Prerna @kriarj @Sony and @mrsfunnybones for telling a story that really needs to be told today in the most effective way #padman @sonamakapoor @akshaykumar @radhika_apte and many congrats to the captain of the ship R Balki.”

Neha Sharma posted, “Thank you @rbalki @kriarj @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte for making #padman ..such a delightful film..”

See all PadMan celeb review tweets here:

#Padman is a very important film for us. @akshaykumar is one of the most special actors we have. @radhika_apte is earthy. @sonamakapoor is spunky. Kudos @mrsfunnybones! Watch it and get inspired. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 8, 2018

#Padman @akshaykumar delivers arguably one of his best performances loved him in the film @radhika_apte u are so real ur performance is flawless @sonamakapoor loved ur character and zero make up look it’s endearing & u really feel for pari 🤗 #pcsriram is a god !!! — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 8, 2018

All the best to Prerna @kriarj @Sony and @mrsfunnybones for telling a story that really needs to be told today in the most effective way #padman @sonamakapoor @akshaykumar @radhika_apte and many congrats to the captain of the ship R Balki — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 8, 2018

Saw #padman last night and what an amazingly entertaining yet so educative film! Congratulations @mrsfunnybones @kriarj on venturing into relevant issues. @akshaykumar is brilliant in the film and so is @radhika_apte & @sonamakapoor , R.Balki is a genius 👏🏼 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 8, 2018

Watched #Padman last night and LOVED it! I strongly urge all of you to watch it. Kudos to the whole @PadManTheFilm team for taking a step towards changing mindsets and breaking taboos. It’s about time!@akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia #RBalki — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 8, 2018

We are now anxiously waiting to see Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd