PadMan: Akshay Kumar starrer banned in Pakistan

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, which deals the issue of menstrual hygiene, has been banned in Pakistan.

The country’s Federal Censor Board has refused to give its nod for the release of the R Balki-directed film, which also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles.

“We can’t allow our film distributors to import films which are against our traditions and culture,” FCB member Ishaq Ahmed said.

The members of Punjab Film Censor Board also refused to watch the film saying it is based on a “taboo subject” and outrightly rejected any clearance certificate to it.

“We can’t allow the screening of films on taboo subjects in our cinemas as it is not in our culture, society or even religion,” a member said.

Well-known Pakistani filmmaker Syed Noor said that there was a need to speak to the local film distributors and exhibitors about the films they import from other countries.

“Not only this film PadMan but I think even Padmaavat should not have been released in Pakistan as it portrays Muslims in a very negative light,” Noor said.

PadMan has opened to a good reception in India. The film had earned Rs 10.26 crore on its first day and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during the weekend. PadMan is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the manufacturing machine that could provide sanitary pads to women at a considerably low cost. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, and has been directed by R Balki.

