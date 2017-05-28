Before Padman, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna urge people to break stigma about menstruation

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna urge on social media to break the silence and talk about mesntruation. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna urge on social media to break the silence and talk about mesntruation.

Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar and R Balki will soon be showcasing their film Padman to the world. The movie tells the story of Padma Shri Arunachalam Muruganantham who had started a new kind of revolution after he developed a low-cost sanitary napkin machine. The machine is currently installed in 23 states of India and Arunachalam Muruganantham is today counted among India’s most inventive minds. On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar and Swara Bhaskar took to social media to spread awareness and break the stigma about a menstruating woman.

“Break the silence on menstruation, periods are nothing to hide!,” wrote Jolly LLB 2 actor, while sharing a video with a powerful poem, ‘To Bleed Without Violence’ by Aranya Johar. It spoke about how periods shouldn’t be seen as a sign of weakness or anything to be embarrassed about.

“Let’s talk about it.Period,” wrote Twinkle Khanna while sharing an attachment.

“Of course every girl & women should have access to information on periods. I support @WaterAidIndia in #Noshame in Menstruation,” wrote Swara Bhaskar.

Sign of regular periods is a sign of a healthy woman. At a time, when biggies of Bollywood are trying their best to break the stigma around menstruation, self-proclaimed film critic, actor, director and producer Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to Twitter only to do what he does the best — rant without any sense.

“Twinkle Khanna urges people to talk about menstruation😜 Ye Bhabhi Ji poori Tarah Pagal Ho Chuki hain. Koi Inko Hospital Main Bharti Karao,” he wrote on Twitter and he didn’t just stop there. He further connected this whole initiative with Modi government completing 3 years in office.

“Thanks to BJP govt that all the Canadians have become jewels of Hindustan like Tarek Fatah, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone and Twinkle Khanna Ji,” he added.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha along with Bhumi Pednekar. He is presently working with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte for Padman, which is also Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production.

