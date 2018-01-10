Twinkle Khanna: PadMan has a man talking about something that even women shy away from, watch video

PadMan: Twinkle Khanna reveals why she took up the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham. PadMan: Twinkle Khanna reveals why she took up the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan may be clashing against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat but that doesn’t mean the buzz about this R Balki film has subsided even one bit. Based on the life of Arunachalam Murugunatham, the man behind making cheap and affordable sanitary pads for the women of his village, PadMan is bankrolled by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna who had earlier written a story about the same in her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasand.

The makers have now released a video titled ‘Meet Pad Man – The Superhero’ and it is giving us some wonderful insights about the making of this film. Talking about what motivated her to take up the project, producer Twinkle Khanna reveals, “It was a man talking about something that even women shy away from. It was also about the transformation from being an uneducated man to an innovator. These things about the story gripped me and here we are now.”

There are also glimpses of some never-seen-before scenes from the film, like the one where Akshay tries on the sanitary napkin, when he has the ‘sharam’ conversation with his mother and other scenes with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. And all in all, it has given us even more reasons to book our tickers for this January 25 releases.

While Sonam plays Akshay’s teacher Rhea in PadMan, Radhika plays Akshay’s wife. Akshay’s character, on the other hand, is named Lakshmikanth. In the video, Radhika also talks about how with PadMan, Balki wanted to make a content-driven yet an entertaining film, one that people can relate to. Even Akshay is all praises for Balki. He says, “To speak to a crowd and teach them without being preachy is a gift which Balki has.”

A major point of contention surrounding PadMan was that the film will never be able to reach the audiences that it is made for. In response to which, Twinkle and Akshay, at a press conference earlier, had justified that they are putting in every effort to help PadMan reach the masses. “We met various ministries to make sure that the film is watched by school girls and their principals. And we are hoping that if nothing else, at least the conversation starts that the same girls who can’t afford to buy sanitary pads, can now go to their parents and say that they don’t need fairness creams, but need sanitary pads because they need to go to school and join the workforce,” said Twinkle Khanna.

