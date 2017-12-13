PadMan new poster: Everything we know so far about the Akshay Kumar starrer

Akshay Kumar’s Padman is inspired from the works of sanitary pads manufacturer, Arunchalam Muruganantham. Akshay Kumar’s Padman is inspired from the works of sanitary pads manufacturer, Arunchalam Muruganantham.

Akshay Kumar’s next content-driven film PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, hits the theaters on January 26 next year and rightly so, the buzz around this film is on the rise. Inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to natively manufacture affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village, the film is being presented by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna.

In a newly released poster of PadMan, Akshay can be seen holding hands with Radhika Apte, who plays the on-screen wife of his character, Lakshmikanth. In the past year, Akshay has become a champion of sorts for earthy, true-to-life characters, be it his Jolly LLB 2’s Jagdish Mishra or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s Keshav. And that is one of the major reasons why Akshay seems so convincing in his act as Arunachalam in the teasers we have seen so far. Even Radhika is effortlessly taking up the role of his wife, a small-town, sensible companion by her husband’s side.

What is not to be missed is the sanitary napkin packet that Akshay and Radhika are holding in their hands in the poster, which is basically everything the movie is going to be about. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “My wife also asking when trailer coming? #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18.” Akshay’s previous venture talked about the lack of hygienic sanitation facilities in small villages and with PadMan addressing the need of menstrual aids, Akshay is definitely on a roll.

Only recently, another poster was released by Akshay to maintain the excitement around his film. Dressed in all formals, Akshay could be seen holding his own manufactured sanitary pad in his hand with a lapel mic attached to his mouth in the poster. Is PadMan set to give a presentation of his revolutionary business model? “#PadManTalks : This pad giving woman two months extra life. Find out how… #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18,” read Akshay’s caption for the poster.

Well, notice the ‘tooti-footi’ English in all of Akshay’s teasers? In Twinkle Khanna’s story of Arunachalam published in her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, the lead character was an unlettered small-town guy, not very fluent in English. And realising the need to converse in the language, he takes the help of a teacher, a role donned by Sonam Kapoor in the movie. Earlier, a motion teaser also hit the internet where Sonam could be heard teaching Akshay the spelling of Padman.

Before that, another poster featuring a fascinated Akshay playing with a bundle of cotton was released by the team. There too Akshay’s caption read, “Mad only become famous!”

The first poster for Padman featured Akshay in the signature superhero pose with the newly revealed tagline, “Super hero hai yeh pagla.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd