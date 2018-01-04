Akshay Kumar’s PadMan to hit the theaters a day early on January 25, 2018

PadMan is now releasing on January 25. PadMan is now releasing on January 25.

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is making all kinds of news ever since its announcement. The film is based on the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. The makers have now revealed that instead of releasing on January 26, the film will now hit the theaters on January 25.

Bankrolled by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, PadMan is helmed by R Balki. It also stars Sonam Kapoor as Akshay’s teacher Rhea and Radhika Apte as Akshay’s wife. In another promotional gimmick, the makers of the film have been sharing some confession videos of the three lead actors – Akshay, Radhika and Sonam where the trio reveals how much they know about each other.

Meanwhile, January 26 will see the release of the Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary. In the past year, Akshay has become a champion of sorts for earthy, true-to-life characters, be it his Jolly LLB 2’s Jagdish Mishra or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s Keshav. And that is one of the major reasons why Akshay seems so convincing in his act as Lakshmikanth in the teasers we have seen so far. Even Radhika is effortlessly taking up the role of his wife, a small-town, sensible companion by her husband’s side.

A day early just like your period sometimes :) Here comes Padman on 25th January 2018! http://t.co/pT11KKLpSD — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 4, 2018

A new song titled “Hu Ba Hu” was released by the makers today and we saw the adorable chemistry between Sonam and Akshay.

