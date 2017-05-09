Padman Vs Phullu: Akshay Kumar and Sharib Hashmi’s film looks too similar. See posters

Sharib Hashmi’s Phullu looks extremely similar to Akshay Kumar’s Padman. Sharib Hashmi’s Phullu looks extremely similar to Akshay Kumar’s Padman.

Filmistaan actor Sharib Hashmi is back and this time with a film that talks about the social issue of sanitary hygiene. The poster was shared by trade analyst Komal Nahta on Twitter. Starring Sharib in the lead role, the tagline of the film is quite filmy and dramatic. It reads, “Joh aurat ka dard nahi samjha… Bhagwaan usse mard nahi samjhta (The man who do not understand pain of a woman, god does not consider a man).” In the poster, we see a lot of sanitary pads with the message, ‘Thank you Phullu,’ written in different languages. Going by the poster, it seems Phullu is the character played by Sharib. However, everything about the poster and the film reminds us of Padman starring Akshay Kumar.

Akshay’s film too is based on a person who takes up the challenge to make affordable cotton sanitary pads for women, despite facing opposition from everyone around him. Akshay’s film is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganatham, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna. However, if the content of both the films is same then it might effect the business of the films at the box office. Although Akshay’s stardom might work as the saving grace, we are keen to know what would be Akshay’s next step.

Phullu starring Sharib Hashmi releases on 16June. pic.twitter.com/jZ7PXWNrag — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Sharib’s work in Filmistaan gave him much recognition. He appeared in many films including Jab Tak Hai Jaan as well as short films too but did not do any remarkable work in past two years. The poster of Phullu has already started getting appreciation from B-town. The film is headed for June 16 release, much ahead of Akshay’s film.

