Padman: Akshay Kumar leads wife Twinkle Khanna on a new journey as her debut production begins shooting, see pic

After all the successful films delivered by Akshay Kumar in 2016 and Jolly LLB 2 this year, one can safely say that Khiladi Kumar is one of the most bankable superstars of Bollywood who know the tricks of the trade quite well. The actor who just wrapped the shooting of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, is now preparing for another film, but with a difference. The latest film Padman is being produced by Mrs. Funnybones Movies, a new production house started by his wife Twinkle Khanna. And Akshay, being the perfect husband, is lending a supporting hand to Twinkle, quite literally, as the two embark on the journey of the film.

Padman is a biopic of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas about its usages and hygiene. He was also awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards by the Government of India, in 2016.

In Twinkle’s best seller book, The Legend of Laxmi Prasad, she has chronicled the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham in a short story titled, The Sanitary Man.

Honouring his wife Twinkle Khanna’s presence and participation in the film, the actor tweeted,” Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones’ #Padman directed by R. Balki,need ur love & luck as always.”

Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones‘ #Padman directed by R. Balki,need ur love & luck as always pic.twitter.com/bdd3ZwF9bT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2017

Responding to her husband’s tweet, Twinkle Khanna wrote,” And so it begins #Padman.”

Other than Akshay Kumar, the film will also feature Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

We have seen Akshay Kumar as a lawyer, an army man and businessman Ranjit Katyal in his recent films. Now, whether or not we will get to see him play the lead role in Padman, or just remain behind -the-scenes as a support to his wife, is still unknown.

