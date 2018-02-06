PadMan actor Akshay Kumar: Always wanted to work in films based on social issues

PadMan is set to hit the screens on February 9. PadMan is set to hit the screens on February 9.

Actor Akshay Kumar today said that he wanted to work in socially conscious films for a long time but now has the financial support to take up such projects. The actor along with wife Twinkle Khanna, director R Balki, Radhika Apte and Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose life and initiative of making affordable sanitary inspired the film Padman, was in the city to promote the film.

“I always wanted to work and make such films but I was not a producer during that time. I didn’t had enough money but now I can. My wife told me about Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie,” Akshay told reporters here.

“Even Hollywood has not a film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don’t want to make commercial films. We have tried to do that,” he added. Talking about Padman Challenge which has caught the eyes of celebs like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others, Muruganantham said he wanted spread awareness about menstrual hygiene through the initiative.

“I just want to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. So far only women speak about it. I want men to start speaking about it. Every father, brother and husband should know about menstruation. It is not just about women, it is about men too,” Muruganantham said. Twinkle said she came across Muruganantham’s story while researching about menstruation online and found it to be an “incredible story” to tell.

“I was doing some research and reading some columns on menstruation and I came across Muruganantham’s story. Immediately it gripped me because this was an incredible story. There were two parts to this story. One part was menstruation where a man was doing something for his wife,” said Twinkle.

“It was also a story about innovation where a man was not limited by his educational qualifications or his lack of proficiency in English and he goes on to become an innovator. So even if we want to give a message across, we have to give it in an entertaining way. If it is not going to interest people then they will not watch the movie,” she added.

