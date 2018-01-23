PadMan actor Akshay Kumar: Regardless of political aspiration, good causes must be supported

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan will hit the screens on February 9. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan will hit the screens on February 9.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, awaiting the release of PadMan, believes good causes must be supported irrespective of one’s political aspirations.

The actor made the comment on Twitter when a user pointed out how Akshay was making his “political associations and aspirations so obvious” with PadMan, which revolves around the topic of menstrual hygiene.

“A good cause like menstrual hygiene needs to be supported regardless of the political association or aspiration,” tweeted Akshay, who highlighted the need of eradication of open defecation in his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Directed by R. Balki, PadMan is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost machine to make sanitary napkins.

While Padman stars Akshay as Murugunathan, Radhika Apte plays his wife. Actor Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in a special role in the movie which will hit the screens on February 9. The film was earlier slated for January 26 release. In order to avoid its clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, Akshay postponed his film by two weeks in order to ensure a smooth release for the Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer.

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan will now clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary which is set to hit the screens on the same day. While PadMan deals with the issue of menstrual hygiene, Aiyaary is a political thriller.

