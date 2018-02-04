From PadMan and Aiyaary to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Welcome to New York: Bollywood films in February

Here we list the Bollywood films you should to watch out for in February 2018. Here we list the Bollywood films you should to watch out for in February 2018.

In recent times, we have seen a number of films changing their release dates. After Akshay Kumar agreed to postpone the release date of PadMan to ensure a solo release for Padmaavat, the R Balki directorial will finally hit screens on February 9. The month of February also has a few other interesting films for moviegoers like Aiyaary, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dil Juunglee and Welcome to New York. Here we list the Bollywood films you should to watch out for in February 2018.

PadMan – February 9

Akshay Kumar has been on a winning streak lately. His upcoming film PadMan looks like another hit for the actor. PadMan is inspired by the life of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to manufacture affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village. Directed by R Balki, PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

Aiyaary – February 9

Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary is all set to clash with PadMan on February 9. Aiyaary revolves around a former military colonel (Manoj Bajpayee) who is on a hunt for his former protégé — a rogue major (Sidharth Malhotra) who can bring down the government. It also stars Rakul Preet in the role of Sidharth Malhotra’s love interest.

Dil Juunglee – February 16

Ad filmmaker Aleya Sen is making her feature film debut with Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Salim starrer Dil Juunglee. While we have seen Taapsee give stellar performances, this time, she is playing a geeky English counsellor who turns rogue when she falls in love with one of her students.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – February 23

Karthik Aryan’s power-packed monologue in 2011’s Pyaar Ka Punchama remained a youth favourite for a long time. Looks like, director Luv Ranjan and Karthik are back to take audience on a fun ride yet again with their upcoming offering, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Also featuring Nushrat Barucha and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, the film traces the conflict between bromance and romance.

Welcome to New York – February 23

This Chakri Toleti comedy is a definite watch for all Bollywood fans out there. Featuring an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh Sushant Singh Rajput, Rana Daggubatti and Boman Irani, the trailer for Welcome to New York showcases the actors taking potshots sportingly — a first for the industry and it is beyond hilarious.

