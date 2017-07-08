PadMan actor Radhika Apte shares stunning sneak peaks from her shoot life. See photos

Radhika Apte shared some photos of herself from the sets of her films. Radhika Apte shared some photos of herself from the sets of her films.

The feisty Bollywood actor, Radhika Apte, who has made a name for herself in the film industry took to social media and shared a photo of herself in short hair. It is the look from the climax of her critically acclaimed film, Parched. Along with this throwback picture she wrote, “#makeshiftmakeupstation #parched #shorthair #earlymornings #outdoorshoot #rajasthan #winters,” on Instagram.

The actor has stunned the film industry with her performance in films like Phobia, Kabali, Antaheen, Ahalya to name a few. Even in her short hair, the Bollywood actor looked absolutely stunning. She was also seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film, Manjhi: The Mountain Man. Although she had less screen space in the film, she managed to shine with her little screen time. Before her throwback pictures, she also shared a picture from the sets of film.

As she is currently working for Sriram Raghavan’s next film, Shoot The Piano Player alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, we wonder if this is her look in the film. The three acclaimed actors are coming together on screen for the first time. Radhika Apte will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s next film, Padman.

The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a man who provides sanitary napkins at minimal cost to poor women across the country, especially in rural areas. Radhika Apte is known for doing unconventional films, with a strong message, so this choice fit right in her filmography.

Earlier she had clicked a picture of herself which had been shot by the ace photographer Ashish N Shah. Radhika Apte looked absolutely stunning in her white dress. Radhika Apte had a humble non-glamourous beginning in the film industry and has now come a long way.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd