PadMan actor Akshay Kumar: Sanitary pads should be free

PadMan is set to hit the screens on January 25. PadMan is set to hit the screens on January 25.

Akshay Kumar, who is all set to release his next film PadMan during the Republic day weekend, feels that sanitary pads should not be tax-free, rather free for women.

While promoting the movie in Pune, the 50-year-old-actor said, “Women are going for tax-free sanitary, but I say it should be completely free. Cut the five percent money from defence, make one bomb less and give it to women to get the sanitary napkin.”

PadMan is a biopic based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who makes cheap and affordable sanitary pads for the women of his village and fights for menstrual hygiene. Quirky posters, interesting trailer and some soulful songs have already made fans really curious.

Helmed by R. Balki, PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

The flick is all set to release on January 25 and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Talking about its clash with Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar said, “It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come, both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they want, and I am happy for them.”

While Sonam Kapoor too seemed confident about her film and said, “There is a need for competition when it comes to films and high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema. I don’t believe in competition. Our film is very simple and sweet, and honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well.”

(With ANI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd