Shahid Kapoor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali said he wouldn’t be able to make Padmaavat without me

Despite all odds, Padmaavat is up and running at the Bollywood box office, and its success story is no less inspiring. The film which has collected over Rs 80 crore, is expected to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in no time. While director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to bring out stellar performances from his artistes, this time, with his lead trio Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bhansali has worked another level of wonder.

In the film, Ranveer plays the demonic Alauddin Khilji, Shahid essays the brave Mewar royal Maharawal Ratan Singh and the point of contention between the two, Rani Padmavati is played by Deepika. While the internet is going gaga over Ranveer’s devious act as Khilji, Shahid’s disciplined character was no less. In fact, it was no mean feat for Shahid to pull off a role of such nobility when the antagonist, in contrast, was so powerful and brutal. Given Shahid’s competence in his craft, he empowers the character with enough nobility to withstand the mighty Khilji. Shahid himself says in a statement, “After doing films like Haider and Udta Punjab where I played edgy characters, I wasn’t afraid to take on a character that is so righteous and correct. As an actor, it was important to live up to the character of Ratan Singh, otherwise it would take away from the goodness of the film.”

Shahid is overwhelmed by the love and appreciation he has been receiving from all quarters, apart from revelling in the success of this being his biggest opening so far. Despite his role being the least author-backed, as compared to the other two lead parts, Shahid feels that is what made the role challenging. He says, “It was tougher than all the other roles I have played. I wanted to work with Mr Bhansali, and he told me that if I didn’t do this role, he wouldn’t be able to make the film. He also explained that he needed somebody of that calibre to step into the film because he had a very strong villain. So, the hero had to stand up to him, even with a role that was understated. When the promos released, the audience was not sure about my part. But today, after they have seen it and given me so much love for it, I feel that I can take ownership of the film. Even though my character had less screen time, I know that Ratan Singh made a huge impact.”

Shahid is known for pushing boundaries and taking risks, if he really believes in a film. He explains, “After all the work that I’ve done, I need roles like this to push me. I feel secure as an actor and I want people to see my work in totality. For that, it is essential to do different films. Ratan Singh was a hero, I will always be proud of portraying him. The film is my dedication to every Rajput out there and with a wife who is a Rajput; I have a huge responsibility on my shoulders. Padmaavat will be right up there on my shelf, as one of my most favourite films.” With such heaps of accolades coming his way, Shahid signs off taking a bow.

