Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Deepika Padukone: I’m not done with her yet

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is the talk of the town for several reasons, its box-office collections, the glorification of Jauhar, Ranveer Singh’s stellar performance and Deepika Padukone’s grace and elegance. While Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor and director Bhansali have cleared their stance on Jauhar scene in the period-drama, the film fraternity and the movie critics stand divided. However, all the controversies cannot take away from Sanjay Leela Bhansali the credit of carving Deepika Padukone’s character of Rani Padmavati perfectly. With Padmavati, the director presented Deepika as a woman of beauty, courage, and valour.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has worked with Deepika Padukone in three films is not done with the actor yet. Speaking about her in a statement, the director says, “Deepika is so fabulous; she is such a jaan. I just love her. All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. She does her preparation but there is none of the—I AM PREPARED FOR A ROLE—heaviness around her. It is done with so much silence. It’s such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty. She’s an actor who feels so honestly and simply, but her performances are detailed and nuanced. I’m not done with her yet.”

2013’s Ram-Leela showcased Deepika as the fierce, graceful, free-spirited and headstrong Leela which began the strong bond of the director-actress duo. The duo further tasted success with Bajirao Mastani, wherein Sanjay Leela Bhansali explored the warrior side of her.

With Padmaavat, Deepika has become an undisputed queen of box office and the film is her seventh entry in the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

