Padmaavat early reviews and more: LIVE UPDATES

9:30 am: TV stars Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary took to Instagram to announce their engagement. Sharing a photo, Prince wrote, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed.”

9 am: Planning to watch Padmaavat this weekend? Before booking your tickets, make sure you read Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta’s take on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial: Padmaavat movie review: A relentlessly opulent, magnificently-mounted paean to Rajput ‘aan baan shaan’

In the review, Shubhra Gupta says, “All those agitating over how Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat would trample all over Rajput pride, you may rest easy: the director didn’t need a memo from the Karni Sena and all the other self-styled ‘armies’ on keeping it ‘sanskaari’ – his entire film is a relentlessly opulent, magnificently-mounted paean to Rajput ‘aan baan shaan’.”

