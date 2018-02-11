Padmaavat released in Indore on February 11 amid tight security at theatres

Indore police say that they received no report of any untoward incident with Padmaavat’s release. Indore police say that they received no report of any untoward incident with Padmaavat’s release.

Screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat started in Indore on February 11 amid tight security at the theatres with the police saying they received no report of any untoward incident. A Police Control Room official said that security arrangements had been made outside all theatres and multiplexes where the film was being screened.

He said the police received no report of any untoward incident during the screening of the movie. Film industry representatives had organised a special show of Padmaavat for local leaders and activists of Karni Sena in a city cinema hall on the night of February 7. After the show, the outfit alleged that history had been distorted and “Rani Padmini” wrongfully portrayed.

This led to the postponement of the proposed February 8 release of the movie in the city. Padmaavat was released on January 25 in other states of the country.

