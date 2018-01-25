Padmaavat movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat.

Want to know what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial:

9 am: In a quick chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar remarked that Padmaavat would definitely have made a staggering opening collection of Rs 20 crore had it released under normal conditions. Talking about the cinema-goers, Johar quipped, “At the end of the day, viewers are only looking to be entertained and they would avoid getting into a ruckus, as much as possible. Therefore, the advance bookings of Padmaavat have also been affected in that regard. While in some cities, the bookings are as strong as ever, there are also some pockets where people have showed little or no interest in the advance booking of the tickets. Mostly, people have found it wise to take a back seat currently and give the current situation a day or two and then take a decision about watching the film in cinema halls.”

8:40 am: The makers of Padmaavat on Thursday morning released new character posters:

8:20 am: Alia Bhatt, who attended a special screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, heaped praise on the cast and crew of Padmaavat:

Ranveer Singh you magnificent person! How you’ve done this??? Epic epic epic! Blown me away and how! Pure magic in Padmavat!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏 @RanveerOfficial #Padmavat — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

DP 😍 how can a human being look soooooo stunning!!! But what’s even more stunning is your strength and your eyes and everything you did in this film! @deepikapadukone ❤️❤️❤️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

And last but definitely not the least my dear friend @shahidkapoor!!!! How you manage to make every character look like you belong there amazes me. 👏👏 Gave me soo many moments of goose flesh! 🙌 #Padmaavat — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

Sanjay sir you have nailed it once again with the world you’ve given us! Can’t wait for your next magical piece already! Running out of big beautiful words to describe your films ☺️🙈 Thank you for this experience :) ✨✨✨✨ #SanjayLeelaBhansali — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018

8 am: After months of maintaining a stoic silence, the film’s lead actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh opened up about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial on Wednesday evening. At HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2018, Deepika Padukone said, “Padmaavat has been through so much. To see it finally releasing and the reaction it is getting is extremely overwhelming. I am very excited for the release tomorrow. Big day for all of us. On behalf of the entire crew, we want to thank you for being so supportive.”

She added, “It’s time for us to celebrate and see the film do wonders at the box office. The best response is the one we give to someone through the work we do. This time, I am excited about the box office because it is going to be earth shattering.”

Following Deepika, Shahid Kapoor talked about playing Maharawal Ratan Singh in the much-awaited period drama. “Prior to Padmaavat, I was nervous because people know very less of my character (in the film). It’s a very important film for me. It’s tough to essay a role like this. I feel thankful & honored. We have done everything. It’s time for people to decide what they feel,” Shahid told reporters at the HT event.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to express his excitement over the release of Padmaavat. He tweeted;

7:30 am: Planning to watch Padmaavat today? Before booking your tickets, make sure you read Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta’s take on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial: Padmaavat movie review: A relentlessly opulent, magnificently-mounted paean to Rajput ‘aan baan shaan’

In the review, Shubhra Gupta says, “All those agitating over how Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat would trample all over Rajput pride, you may rest easy: the director didn’t need a memo from the Karni Sena and all the other self-styled ‘armies’ on keeping it ‘sanskaari’ – his entire film is a relentlessly opulent, magnificently-mounted paean to Rajput ‘aan baan shaan’.”

