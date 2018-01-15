Why not all states can watch Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25.

The Censor Board may have cleared Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat with a few changes, but the storm surrounding the movie refuses to die down. After protests by members of the Rajput community, Padmaavat was cleared by the Censor Board with five minor modifications on December 30. The film’s title Padmavati was changed to Padmaavat and a U/A certificate was granted. The makers finally decided to release the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer film on January 25.

The film landed into a massive controversy after Karni Sena, a rightwing group in Rajasthan, and other groups from the Rajput community started protests against the portryal of queen Padmini. The groups had objected to the depiction of their legendary queen and alleged a distortion of history. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje even shot a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani asking her that the movie should not be released in the state without making necessary changes.

But even after the CBFC clearing Padmaavat, the film is unlikely to see the light of the day in a number of states owing to reasons of ‘maintaining law and order’. Here’s a complete wrap-up of the status of Padmavati’s release in Indian states.

As announced in an official notification, Padmaavat has been banned in Gujarat by the government. Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in a statement, “We have learnt that the movie, originally named as ‘Padmavati’ will be released with a new name ‘Padmaavat’. However, people across the country are against the movie, as they feel that history has been distorted. With this notification, the movie will be considered as a non-certified one and will not be screened in the state.” The notification was issued days after the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the ban on the movie will continue despite the change of name.

In Rajasthan, Home Minister Gulab Chand Katariya had earlier said that the film will not be allowed to release in the state. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had also said, “Rani Padmini’s sacrifice is a matter of honour and pride for the state and hence Rani Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our dignity. We will not allow defamation of her honour.” The move to ban Padmaavat in Rajasthan comes at a time when Rajput outfits have announced that they will protest the release of the film at “any cost”.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had hailed queen Padmini as ‘rashtramata Padmavati’, hinted that the ban placed on the movie in November would continue. “Jo kaha hai wahi hoga (whatever I said earlier would continue to remain in force), said the Chief Minister, as reported by India Today.

In Goa, the police had earlier expressed apprehension about the film’s screening in the state during the peak tourist season. Police had written a letter to the state government asking to ban the film. But Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar earlier confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat would be released in the state. “Padmavat’ has been given a censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The state government does not have a problem to screen it in the cinema halls in Goa,” Parrikar told ANI.

In the fast few days, reports claimed that the Himachal Pradesh government had also followed suit and banned Padmaavat in the state. But in a latest interview with Pinkvilla, CM Jai Ram Thakur denied the claims and said, “I had said earlier that I respect art. As far as Padmaavat is concerned, Himachal government doesn’t intend to ban it in the state. If there’s nothing controversial in it, we have no objection in releasing it here. I want the film to be screened in theatres.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was, however, cryptic in his reply to mediapersons about the release of Padmaavat in the state. “I am not a future teller,” was his cryptic reply when asked if the movie would be screened in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

