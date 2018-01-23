Padmaavat release: Amid row, Chandigarh records 25 per cent bookings for previews

Deepika Padukone in the new teaser of Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone in the new teaser of Padmaavat.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Padmaavat, multiplexes in the Tricity area are gearing up for 3D preview shows of the film on January 24.

According to a popular movie ticket booking app, 25 per cent seats are already booked for 26 preview shows at eight multiplexes in Chandigarh and Mohali, with many filling fast or almost full. The schedule for two multiplexes in Panchkula is not out yet. The film will have 135 shows in eight cinemas from January 25 onwards, on its official date of release.

An official at PVR Centra Mall, Chandigarh, said, “Advance bookings are on the rise and a large audience is expected on the opening night. The bookings are bound to go up with two days left. We have not received any orders to stop the film’s release. So, we will follow the Supreme Court orders and procedure for the release.” He added, “There is no information regarding additional security measures. But if they are required, then we will take necessary action.”

A multiplex in Zirakpur, however, requested the police to provide security as a “precautionary measure” on their premises. The cinema manager wrote to the in-charge of the Baltana police post on January 21. The letter states, “We have seen some unfortunate events take place due to the controversy surrounding the film’s release which poses a threat to our guests, staff and property.”

Chandigarh Newsline spoke to Hindu outfits in Chandigarh. They said they would meet on Wednesday and decide what action to take. Suresh Rana, general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Chandigarh, said they would meet the members of the Rajput community to discuss the matter.

Vijay Singh, a member of the Rajput community in Chandigarh, said, “We will definitely protest against the film’s release and our agitation will be aggressive. We want to tell those in the business and moviegoers that this is a distortion of historical facts by the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” adding, “He arranged a special screening for journalists and other eminent people to further his interests. But, if he had done the same for those distressed about the film’s release, then there would have been no need to protest. Rani Padmini is a matter of Hindu pride and we as Hindus are more aware that we should not sit back and watch our gods and idols be distorted in the name of artistic freedom.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App