Ranveer Singh aces mad king act in latest Padmaavat teaser

After fighting a long battle with fringe outfits and CBFC, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat will hit screens on January 25. Before we watch this tale of valour and bravery on the silver screen, the makers have released the first dialogue promo of the film. In the 30 second video, Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Sultan Allaudin Khilji, has convinced the audience that he will own his character like none.The promo begins with a monologue by Ranveer where he is heard mentioning the dream of the Khilji Dynasty to rule the world. But cutting him in between is Rajput king Maharawal Ratan Singh aka Shahid Kapoor who has faith in the heroism of Rajputs. He says, “Keh dijiye apne sultan se, unki talwaar se zyada loha hum suryavanshiyon ke seene mein hai (Tell your Sultan, there is more power in the hearts of Suryavanshis than in the swords of the Khiljis).” The powerful monologues of the two lead actors have made the wait for Bhansali’s masterpiece even more exciting.

Watch Padmaavat’s new dialogue promo starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor:

Ranveer’s scarred and bloodied body, long tresses and kohled eyes as Allaudin Khilji look striking and it is for the first time that we have got a glimpse of veteran actor Raza Murad in the movie. Raza Murad plays the role of Jalaluddin Khilji who was the first ruler of Khilji dynasty in India. He ruled India (1290-1296) for six years and was killed by his paternal nephew and son in law Alauddin Khilji, who took over the throne after killing his uncle and father in law.

The grandeur and opulence of this magnum-opus are much evident from the battle scenes we get to see in the short promo. Short glimpses of beautiful Rani Padmavati played by Deepika Padukone also give us the feels.

