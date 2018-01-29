Padmaavat song Khalibali: Ranveer Singh aces his mad act as Alauddin Khilji, watch video

Ranveer Singh madness takes the song to a different level. Ranveer Singh madness takes the song to a different level.

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji has become the talk of the town. Whoever has watched the film has not stopped raving about Ranveer’s performance, who aced the villain act gaining a new benchmark in his career. After Bajirao Mastani, we had thought that this was Ranveer’s best performance so far, until we saw Padmaavat where he has raised a bar for himself, proving us wrong. Another highlight of Bajirao Mastani was the celebration song “Malhari” in which choreographer Ganesh Acharya had channelised Ranveer’s energy to the fullest and presented a song to be remember for a long time. Now, Ranveer also takes his dancing skills to yet another level with “Khalibali”, the song where Ranveer’s Alauddin Khilji can be seen celebrating obsession.

Sung by Shivam Pathak, the song presents Ranveer in the darkest avatar so far. It is one of the highlights of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and Ranveer with a scarred face becomes the perfect personification of madness.



In the very first frame of the song, he reminds us of Scar from The Lion King. Here’s a picture to prove so:

Talking about the kind of response he is getting for portraying Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer quipped in an interview to indianexpress.com, “A part like this at this stage of my career, and especially with people advising me against it. They said it was too big a risk to play a villain, a negative shade at this point in my career. In our country, if they love the character, they love the actor and the opposite could happen. But I am very happy that I put my faith in the evolution of the audience that they will be able to recognise my performance and recognise that I am an actor, who chooses to do things a bit differently. The kind of appreciation that is pouring in is extremely heartening. But mostly I am relieved that my gamble paid off.”

The film had released on January 25 and has been breaking box office records.

