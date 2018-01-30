Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh ecstatic on receiving note from Amitabh Bachchan: I got my award

Ranveer Singh is relieved to witness the audience appreciation. Ranveer Singh is relieved to witness the audience appreciation.

32-year-old actor Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. His performance as the barbaric Alauddin Khilji is receiving the love of audiences and critics alike. Basking in the film’s success, the ecstatic actor says that the film and the public response it has received has left him feeling fulfilled and relieved.

In a statement, Ranveer quips “As an artiste, I feel fulfilled. Honestly, it’s a relief to be validated in this way. It’s overwhelming and humbling to witness the kind of reaction that the film and my performance has received.”

At the peak of his Bollywood career, Ranveer made the unconventional choice of essaying the villainous role of Alauddin Khilji, a menacing character with almost-fiend like qualities. And while he has captivated a lot many from the film industry with his eccentric performance, the one accolade that stood out for him was from Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. “Mujhe mera award mil gaya…😇🙏🏽 @amitabhbachchan,” he writes on Instagram sharing a photo of a hand-written note by Big B.

Despite a number of states deciding against its screening in view of protests by the Karni Sena, Padmaavat has already raked in a monumental Rs 114 crore in the matter of four days. For Ranveer, along with the acclaim that his portrayal of the Delhi Sultan has brought to him, the film has also delivered his career-best opening with its Rs 19 crore. Padmaavat also brought his biggest single-day collection of Rs 32 crore which was registered on Republic Day.

The actor’s past films which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark include Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela, both helmed by Bhansali.

“I’m delighted about my personal milestones, but more than that I feel extremely happy for Sanjay sir, whose vision is being celebrated not just by the audiences in India but also the world over,” Ranveer added. He said playing Khilji was an “extremely turbulent emotional experience”. “It took a lot out of me. So, to witness this kind of audience appreciation makes me feel like it was all worth it.”

