Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone receives a token of appreciation from her ‘baba’ Amitabh Bachchan

For Ranveer Singh, he already got an award for his impeccable performance in Padmaavat from megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan in the form of an appreciation note. He expressed his happiness by sharing a picture of the note with the caption, “Mujhe mera award mil gaya…😇🙏🏽 @amitabhbachchan. (I have got my award).” Now, after Ranveer, it is Deepika Padukone’s turn of getting the honour of being lauded by the superstar himself. On Friday, Deepika posted a photo of a note that she received from senior Bachchan.

“There are awards…there are rewards…& then there is THIS!Thank You Baba…🙏 @amitabhbachchan,” wrote Deepika as she shared the token of appreciation on Instagram. Deepika shares a warm bond with Amitabh and has played his daughter on screen in 2011 release Aarakshan and 2015 release Piku.

Deepika’s performance have been lauded by critics and the moviegoers alike. Shubhra Gupta in her review of Padmaavat wrote about Deepika, “Deepika Padukone, who never been lovelier, wears those stunning costumes, never letting them wear her, even if her waist is decorously covered in the Ghoomar song.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has worked with Deepika in three films now, is not over her yet as he says, “Deepika is so fabulous; she is such a jaan. I just love her. All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. She does her preparation but there is none of the—I AM PREPARED FOR A ROLE—heaviness around her. It is done with so much silence. It’s such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty. She’s an actor who feels so honestly and simply, but her performances are detailed and nuanced. I’m not done with her yet.”

With Padmaavat, Deepika has become an undisputed queen of the box office as it is her seventh film to enter the coveted 100 crore club. The film has until now earned Rs 166.5 crore and is also going strong in the international markets.

