Showbiz newsmakers of January 2018: Padmaavat, PadMan, Rajinikanth, Asiz Ansari and others

If it weren’t for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Sonam Kapoor’s wedding rumours, Rajinikanth’s entry in politics or attendees wearing black on the red carpet of Golden Globes, the first month of 2018 would not have been as interesting as it was. Film buffs had much to talk about Bollywood, Hollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood during the first 31 days of the year. As we step into February, we take you through the newsmakers of January 2018.

1. Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama finally saw the light of day in January after several bumps in the road. Citing freedom of expression, Supreme Court put a stay on the ban imposed on the release of the film by four states despite it getting a clean chit from the censor board. Still, the film received a violent welcome at some theaters of Ahmedabad, Surat and Gurugram on its release date, January 25. Amidst such hullabaloo, the Rs 190-crore project of Bhansali received mixed reactions from critics and cinephiles.

Shubhra Gupta in her review wrote, “Of course, Padmaavat is spectacular: no one can do spectacle like Bhansali. But nearly three hours of it, and looping rhetoric around what constitutes Rajput valour can and does become tiresome. And that compulsion to make ‘sati’ so good-looking, when the singeing of flesh can be so gruesome, is troubling.” The glorification of ‘Jauhar’ in the film became a point of contention and actor Swara Bhasker even penned an open letter to Bhansali saying she felt ‘reduced to a vagina’ after watching the period drama, based on the legend of Queen Padmavati.

Meanwhile, movie buffs could not stop singing praises of Ranveer Singh who essayed the role of cruel and draconian Allauddin Khilji. It is probably after a long time that a villainous character won more hearts than the hero in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone aka Rani Padmavati was lauded for her elegance and grace. The supporting cast of the film, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh were also appreciated for their acting skills.

In terms of box-office collection, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus opened with a bang and managed to rake in Rs 100 crore in just five days.

2. PadMan: The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar didn’t hesitate once before shifting the release date of his social drama PadMan to allow a solo release for Padmaavat. On the request of Sanjay Leela Bhansali who already underwent a lot to bring his film to the silver screen, Akshay rescheduled PadMan to February 9 avoiding a box-office clash between two big films. The cast of Padmaavat, Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid couldn’t thank the actor enough and even called him a man with a big heart.

Apart from this the R Balki directorial bankrolled by Twinkle Khanna also became the first Indian film to be screened at The Oxford Union. Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna spoke to the students of the Oxford University and presented to them the story of the entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised sanitary hygiene in rural India 20 years ago.

3. Bigg Boss 11

Shilpa Shinde won the eleventh season of television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta ended up as the first and the second runner-up, respectively. The show managed to make headlines even after the finale episode, courtesy the interviews of Shilpa. The Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame made it clear that she won’t meet Hina Khan ever. “I am glad I could beat her and it’s answer to all that she has said about me. Now that the show has ended, I don’t even want to meet her or see her face again,” Shilpa told indianexpress.com. A few days after the show ended, Shilpa was seeing partying with Vikas Gupta with whom she was at loggerheads during the initial days inside the Bigg Boss house.

4. Sonam Kapoor

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding, it was PadMan actor Sonam Kapoor who set tongues wagging. The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours of Sonam tying the knot with beau Anand Ahuja in April at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Sonam was also spotted shopping at Raj Mahtani’s jewellery store in Kolkata. A source told us she was accompanied by her rumoured beau Anand’s mother. Reacting to the rumours, Sonam said, “Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?”

Though Sonam and Anand haven’t made their relationship public, the two take time out to holiday and party together.

5. Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017. Promising to “change the system,” he said, “In the next state assembly polls, my party will contest in all the 234 constituencies. In the local body elections, maybe before the assembly polls, we will not contest. I will take a call about the (2019) Lok Sabha polls when the time comes.” Accusing “every other government” of “looting” people, he said, “I want cadres who guard the people. I want a police who do not work as slaves for political bosses. I need such an army. And I will be the guard representing people to look after this state.”

6. Ilaiyaraaja

Celebrated music composer Ilaiyaraaja was honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India on January 25. He has won five National Film Awards, three for Music Direction and two for Background Score. His last National Film Award was for the Tamil film Tharai Thappattai, which he won for the background score. Ilaiyaraaja is also an instrumentalist, singer and songwriter.

7. Aziz Ansari

Stand-up comedian Anis Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct by a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net. The woman whose name was not revealed got furious when she saw Ansari wearing a Time’s Up pin while accepting a Golden Globe on January 7. She said it brought back memories of Ansari assaulting her after a date in his apartment. The next day, Grace texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behaviour that night. Ansari says he was surprised and apologised.

Clarifying his stance, the Hollywood actor said, “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards, we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

8. Zero

All die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans were elated on the first day of 2018 as they got to witness their favourite actor in a never seen before avatar. He announced the title of his next with Aanand L Rai on January 1. Shah Rukh shared the teaser of his much-awaited film where he plays a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor had posted the teaser with the caption, “टिकटें लिए बैठें हैं लोग मेरी ज़िंदगी की, तमाशा भी पूरा होना चाहिए! As promised, here’s the title of @aanandlrai ‘s film. @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #2ZERO18.”

9. Bhavana and Naveen wedding: Malayalam actor Bhavana tied the knot with her boyfriend Naveen on January 22. Her Kerala style wedding was a simple affair in the presence of close family members and friends. It was the first big celebrity wedding of the year in the South Indian film industry.

See pictures from their wedding here:

10. Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Following the trend of every year, Bollywood’s ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani released his celebrity calendar for the year. The calendar featured A-listers of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and Aamir Khan among others. The calendar completed 19 years in 2018. The one who made her debut on the calendar this year was Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar.

11. Box Office Collection of Bollywood films

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat shattered box office records, it was Salman Khan’s December 2017 release Tiger Zinda Hai which made it to the 300 crore club. The Salman-Katrina starrer reached the landmark after sixteen days of its release and with this, the Ek Tha Tiger sequel became Salman’s third film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan to make it to the coveted club. Another film which raked in moolah was Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar. Zaira Wasim starrer was released in China and it continues to dominate the Chinese box office. The film has collected Rs 461.91 crore in China until now.

12. Award show activism

Hollywood award shows Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Awards created much buzz in the month of January. The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards had celebrities wearing black to condemn sexual assault of women and show their support towards the victims and Grammy’s had them either holding a white rose or wearing it with their attires.

