Making of Padmaavat song Khalibali: The madness behind Ranveer Singh’s Khilji

Ranveer Singh as Khilji in Padmaavat won over hearts with his fierce look, stellar performance, sinful madness and of course the celebratory “Khalibali” dance. With the evil fierceness intact, Ranveeer Singh delivered yet another sensational hit of the year and made his way straight into our hearts. No doubt, after Padmaavat he has bagged the title of the most villainous hero of all time.

Recently, T-series shared a behind the scenes video of the making of the song “Khalibali”. The song which is choreographed by ace Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been receiving gallons of praise ever since the release of Padmaavat. Ganesh has also choreographed the popular “Malhari” number from Bajrao Mastani for Ranveer Singh. Khilji is showcased as his darkest and wicked best in this song, all thanks to Ganesh’s picturesque choreography and Ranveer’s dedication and grit.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali too, has left no stone unturned to make this song as perfect as possible. In the making video of the song, Ranveer can be seen practicing repeatedly to deliver his best. The song that celebrates Khilji’s obsession is done perfectly with everything from direction, choreography, expressions and emotions falling in the right place. “Khalibali” no doubt played a pivotal part in cementing the crazy ferocious image of Alauddin Khilji in the audience’s mind adding more meat to his character.

One of the most scenic songs in Bolllywood, “Khalibali” certainly deserves a galore of awards this year. With this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali adds another quaint masterpiece to his list of hits which includes “Dola Re Dola”, “Nimboda”, “Deewani Mastani”, “Malhari” among others.

