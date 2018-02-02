Padmaavat song Binte Dil: This Arijit Singh number is a unique love ballad

Binte Dil: Malik Kafur aka Jim Sarbh looks obsessed with Allauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh. Binte Dil: Malik Kafur aka Jim Sarbh looks obsessed with Allauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh.

Apart from being a maverick filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a great music composer as well. After Alauddin Khilji’s dance song Khalibali, it is the love ballad Binte Dil which makes us applaud the music weaving skills of the Padmaavat director. The makers of period-drama Padmaavat have released the video song and we are taken back to the moments when we could not stop gushing over Malik Kafur aka Jim Sarbh and his obsession with Khilji portrayed by Ranveer Singh while watching the magnum opus.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Binte Dil is a sultry song where Jim Sarbh’s character Kafur is by now more than just a slave and a little less than a lover of Khilji. The sexual undertones of their relationship are much evident from the video of the song though Bhansali has clearly not defined Khilji and Kafur’s relationship in the film. Kafur is in love with Khilji so much so that he doesn’t mind singing for him even from behind the veil as Khilji makes love to another woman. The passion in Arijit’s voice as he sings the lines written by AM Turaz adds up to the sensuality of the song. The Urdu lyrics mixed with the middle eastern notes makes the rendition the one to be played on loop.

Sharing the song, Ranveer wrote, “Get ready to be enthralled by #ArijitSingh’s voice in #BinteDil. Out now!” Apart from Ranveer, it is Jim Sarbh’s acting skills which are getting special mention. The actor has portrayed his role with much grace and has defied the stereotypes. Talking about the beautiful depiction of Khilji and Kafur’s relationship in Padmaavat, Ranveer had said Jim made him look good in the movie.

Talking about his character, Malik Kafur, Jim earlier said in an interview, “I tried to reveal his complicated feelings and ambitions. I tried to portray his journey from being a slave and suddenly rising to the position of being the second most powerful person in the empire. Imagine a man having a slave background to suddenly becoming the second most powerful person in an empire. He is kind of a sociopath. I think he is also extremely curious, curious about the hypocritical people around him.”

