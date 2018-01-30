EXCLUSIVE | Jim Sarbh on playing Malik Kafur in Padmaavat: I tried to reveal his complicated feelings and ambitions

Jim Sarbh played Alauddin Khilji’s slave Malik Kafur in Padmaavat. Jim Sarbh played Alauddin Khilji’s slave Malik Kafur in Padmaavat.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat boasts of some great performances. While Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor are being lauded, one actor who left us highly impressed is Jim Sarbh, who played Malik Kafur in the magnum opus. To call him the surprise element of this period drama won’t be wrong. Jim plays Alauddin Khilji’s slave and confidant Malik, who can go to any extremes to keep his master happy. Point to note is how Bhansali has beautifully and aesthetically explored the bond between Khilji and Malik. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Jim talks about his journey as Malik and how it is being on a Bhansali set.

“I read about Malik Kafur. I tried to reveal his complicated feelings and ambitions. I tried to portray his journey from being a slave and suddenly rising to the position of being the second most powerful person in the empire. I find that so interesting. Imagine a man having a slave background to suddenly becoming so powerful. I don’t think you can ever imagine that. It is huge. Also, he is kind of a sociopath. I think he is also extremely curious, hysterical about people around him,” Jim said.

Jim Sarbh was selected for the Forbes India 30 under 30 list in 2015. Jim Sarbh was selected for the Forbes India 30 under 30 list in 2015.

Talking about what it is to work with Bhansali, who arguably is one of the most demanding directors in the industry, Jim said, “Working with him was super. It really is an enriching experience. He is a demanding director which I love about him. As a team all of us were there to achieve the same goal. I was handling my part, and trying to be perfect with my co-actors. All of us wanted the shot to be okay before we go home. We were on our feet ready to face a change at the drop of a hat. He (Bhansali) would come on the set with a new element, a new way of entering into a scene and suddenly the whole team would begin to play it out. So you come with your own ideas, new elements get added. You adapt your ideas to the new things. Sometimes you end up achieving what you had not imagined before. I was very happily surprised to see the team extremely responsive to changes and improvisations. It’s nerve-wracking and exhilarating to see all this.”

So what was the brief he got from SLB about playing Malik, a character who after a point even controlled the mind of Khilji. “There was no brief. I read the script. I could understand the character. It was pretty clear the way it was written. I had some ideas which he (Bhansali) liked and the next day I was on set,” he shared.

Jim Sarabh in a still from Padmaavat song ‘Binte Dil’. Jim Sarabh in a still from Padmaavat song ‘Binte Dil’.

Malik Kafur has been written as a prominent eunuch slave-general of Alauddin Khilji, who ruled the Delhi Sultanate. Malik rose to prominence and even served as Khilji’s governor at one point. When Khilji fell ill, he even held the actual power of the empire. In Padmaavat, we saw how Malik was captured by Jalaluddin Khilji and gifted to Ranveer’s character as a slave. Several books have mentioned the homosexual relationship between this master-slave too, which was very intricately shown in the film too. Talking about playing Malik, Jim said, “I’m happy. I don’t really get carried away with straights, gays, negative and positives. If you are feeling love, then that feeling shall be depicted.”

So what was the most challenging part about playing Malik? “I think it was nothing to do with the character. It was about the scale of production. You know sometimes even when you aren’t shooting, your brain is still with your character. So that requires a kind of stamina to channel all of it there. I think that was the biggest challenge for me, trying to maintain how he was,” Jim said.

Jim Sarbh’s Malik Kafur is shown to be one of the closest to Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Jim Sarbh’s Malik Kafur is shown to be one of the closest to Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Those who’ve seen the film would also laud Jim’s introduction scene where he fiercely stabs two generals while staying graceful behind a veil. I asked Jim about his most favourite scene, and he said, “I don’t know. I enjoyed many. First one was cool because it is dynamic and kind of encapsulates everything in him, he knows when to move, very gracefully, very deadly at the same time. He knows when to be quick. So it’s a very cool introduction scene that captures the essence of the character. He tries to fit in with that woman in Alauddin Khilji’s life too.”

Ranveer had recently said in an interview how beautifully Khilji and Malik’s relationship was depicted in Padmaavat. He said Jim made him look good. How does Jim feel about it? “Ranveer is a great co-actor. He is extremely reactive, extremely responsive. He is a pleasure to work with. He always brings great ideas. He has different ways to do things and I have to react to him. We have to experience the most beautiful thing and as actors we have to be alive in the frame and trying to grasp what the other person has given. It was beautiful. Pretend that it was normal. If we pretend it is normal, everyone else will also do that,” he said.

From Best Male Debut to Best Actor in Negative Role, Jim Sarbh won several awards for Neerja. From Best Male Debut to Best Actor in Negative Role, Jim Sarbh won several awards for Neerja.

Jim made a remarkable debut while playing the main hijacker in 2016 award-winning film Neerja, taking home almost every top award. This was followed by A Death in the Gunj and Raabta last year. Jim’s selection of films might look varied but he says “I just do what I get passed in. I’m just glad to be part of these films. There’s no particular choice of film. I do what gets offered.”

Jim concludes by sharing his thoughts on the entire controversy around Padmaavat. “Though the film went through all that, I never doubted it,” he signs off.

Also read | Things we would’ve missed watching if Padmaavat hadn’t released at all

Also read | Whatever happened with Padmaavat created lot of angst in me: Ranveer Singh

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd