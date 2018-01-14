Padmaavat finally gets official release date

Padmaavat will release on January 25. Padmaavat will release on January 25.

The makers of controversy-ridden period epic Padmaavat (previously Padmavati) on Sunday officially announced the film’s release date. The film will hit screens on January 25. Padmaavat has had a difficult journey right from the beginning, during production to its release. Previously, the makers had postponed the film indefinitely from its original release date of December 1 due to widespread protests by right-wing organisations across the country. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone had received death threats and bounties on their heads.

Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18, said in a statement, “Padmaavat is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. We hope that we will surpass the expectations of our fans from across the world. We are humbled with the immense support we have received from the government authorities, the Central Board of Film Certification and the entire film fraternity. Padmaavat is a story that’s inherently Indian in its context, ethos and values. In the past, international filmmakers have presented Indian stories such as Gandhi, Life of Pi, The Jungle Book and others to the world. We believe that this is the right time for us to truly make in India and show the world a tale that every Indian is proud of.”

“Padmaavat is our magnum opus – a tribute to Rajput valour created at a scale that will be a delight to watch on the large screen. The film will witness a mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages & formats covering 2D, 3D & Imax 3D in India & the world. It carries the trademark style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wherein each frame of the film is a timeless work of art. We have partnered with Paramount Pictures to distribute the film across select international markets including non-traditional territories. Padmaavat will create its own benchmark as an immortal classic when it releases across the world on the 25th of January,” added Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Get ready to witness the epic tale #Padmaavat on 25th January 2018, in theatres near you!Now also in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil & Telugu! @filmPadmaavat @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/K6vxrPYSK1 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 14, 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director and the person behind it all, said, “Padmaavat is a dream come true for me. I have always been fascinated by the stories of honor, valor and vigor of our great Rajput warriors that have been captured so beautifully in our literature and this movie is my homage to those glorious stories. I would also like to thank the entire film fraternity for supporting Viacom18 and Bhansali Productions through the entire production and pre-release phase and hope they like the film they so supported.”

As we saw in the trailer last year, the film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. Now that the release date is confirmed, we can’t wait to finally see the film.

