Padmaavat makers issue disclaimer on rumours about dream sequence, CBFC cuts and misrepresentation of Rajput valour

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat may finally see the light of the day on January 25. Earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1, the film has already suffered a lot at the hands of various political and religious fringe groups. From a bounty on its lead actor Deepika Padukone’s nose to the vandalism of its sets in Jaipur, Padmaavat has seen it all.

Ensuring that the film’s release date doesn’t suffer the same fate as before, the makers are treading with utmost caution this time. An official clarification poster has been released by the Padmaavat team which addresses all the issues raised against the film.

First up, they assert that Padmaavat is purely a work of fiction based on the epic ‘Padmavat’ by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. And they stand by their earlier contention that there does not exist a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone). They also put across the point that Padmaavat is a celebration of the famed valour and courage of the Rajputs and also that Rani Padmavati has not been misrepresented or tarnished in any way in this period drama.

The makers also clarified that Padmaavat was passed by the Censor Board with only five modifications and nothing else.

In an interview to indianexpress.com earlier, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had said, “There are no cuts suggested by the CBFC — there are only five modifications. These are to change the disclaimer clearly to one that does not claim historical accuracy, to change the title itself, to make modifications in the song Ghoomar, to modify misleading references to historical places, and to add a disclaimer which clearly makes the point that the film in no manner subscribes to the practice of Sati or seeks to glorify it.”

A spokesperson of producers Viacom Motion Pictures said neither them nor director Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be commenting on the development as of now. As per procedure, the UA certificate will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material is submitted.

