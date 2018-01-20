Padmaavat’s latest teaser celebrates courage of Rajput women as they declare war against Khilji

Deepika Padukone in the new teaser of Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone in the new teaser of Padmaavat.

Padmaavat’s release is less than a week away and after a long wait the audience is finally getting to watch dialogue promos from this epic saga. While the first teaser focused on Ranveer Singh’s Khlji and the second one showed the grace and dignity of Deepika’s Rani Padmavati. The third dialogue promo of the film is a declaration of war where Rani Padmavati encourages all Rajput women to fight against their common enemy, Alauddin Khilji.

In the 30 second promo, Rani Padmavati announces, “Chittaur ke aanagan mein ek aur ladayi hogi jo na kabhi kisi ne dekhi, na suni hogi” (There will be another battle in Chittaur, one that no one would have seen or heard of yet), she further says, “Aur voh ladayi hum Kshtraniyan ladengi” (And that battle will be fought by us Kshatriya women). Soon after Rani Padmavati’s announcement, a sea of women all dressed in red are geared up for this battle against the invader.

Watch Padmaavat teaser starring Deepika Padukone:

In this dialogue promo, we see Rani Padmavati getting ready to pick up arms and she proudly announces that she has never been afraid. Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of this character is captivating and engaging and looking at the promos, we are sure that the three lead actors of the film – Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid will leave us enamoured.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this magnum opus is all set to release on January 25. The film was earlier going to clash with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan but the actor-producer has now shifted PadMan to February 9.

