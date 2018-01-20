Latest News

Padmaavat’s latest teaser celebrates courage of Rajput women as they declare war against Khilji

Padmaavat's latest teaser is a celebration of women power as Deepika Padukone's Rani Padmavati encourages all women to pick up arms against the invader, Khilji.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2018 10:01 am
deepika padukone in the new padmaavat teaser Deepika Padukone in the new teaser of Padmaavat.
Related News

Padmaavat’s release is less than a week away and after a long wait the audience is finally getting to watch dialogue promos from this epic saga. While the first teaser focused on Ranveer Singh’s Khlji and the second one showed the grace and dignity of Deepika’s Rani Padmavati. The third dialogue promo of the film is a declaration of war where Rani Padmavati encourages all Rajput women to fight against their common enemy, Alauddin Khilji.

In the 30 second promo, Rani Padmavati announces, “Chittaur ke aanagan mein ek aur ladayi hogi jo na kabhi kisi ne dekhi, na suni hogi” (There will be another battle in Chittaur, one that no one would have seen or heard of yet), she further says, “Aur voh ladayi hum Kshtraniyan ladengi” (And that battle will be fought by us Kshatriya women). Soon after Rani Padmavati’s announcement, a sea of women all dressed in red are geared up for this battle against the invader.

Watch Padmaavat teaser starring Deepika Padukone

In this dialogue promo, we see Rani Padmavati getting ready to pick up arms and she proudly announces that she has never been afraid. Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of this character is captivating and engaging and looking at the promos, we are sure that the three lead actors of the film – Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid will leave us enamoured.

Also Read | Padmaavat’s teaser shows Queen Padmavati as a woman of honour

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this magnum opus is all set to release on January 25. The film was earlier going to clash with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan but the actor-producer has now shifted PadMan to February 9.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh aces mad king act in Padmaavat teaser

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Harjap Singh Aujla
    Jan 20, 2018 at 10:08 am
    Write of speech and expression must prevail.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 20: Latest News