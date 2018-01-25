Latest News

Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone was paid more than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

Deepika Padukone says 'yes' to being paid more than Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat. She spoke about it when she became part of TV show BFFs with Vogue.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: January 25, 2018 9:15 pm
deepika padmaavat pay more than Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Deepika Padukone plays the central character of Rani Padmavati in the movie Padmaavat.
Deepika Padukone said “yes” when asked if she was paid more than co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for the controversial film Padmaavat. The female lead of the film spoke about it when she became part of TV show “BFFs with Vogue”, read a statement from channel Colors Infinity.

On the show’s ‘Say It or Strip It’ segment, host and actress Neha Dhupia asked: “How much were you paid for ‘Padmaavat’?”

Deepika diplomatically avoided answering the question and chose to strip her earrings instead.The following question to Deepika was, “Were you paid more than Ranveer and Shahid?” To that, Deepika said: “Yes”.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama “Padmaavat” released in India on Thursday amidst much hullabaloo. The film is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem “Padmavat” and glorifies the Rajput ethos of honour, bravery and sacrifice.

She became a part of the show with her sister Anisha.

Deepika plays the central character of Rani Padmavati in the movie, for which she has received praises galore.

