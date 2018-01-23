Here are all the Hindi films that struggled just like Padmaavat

Padmaavat isn’t the first the film that has struggled against odds. Padmaavat isn’t the first the film that has struggled against odds.

Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, is finally inching towards its scheduled release date on January 25. The film has been through various storms and controversies but this isn’t the first time that a piece of art, especially a movie, has become a cause of concern for various political and religious groups. Padmaavat has seen everything, from their sets being vandalised to death threats, and even now the film is struggling to get a nation-wide release.

But Bhansali’s Padmaavat is not the first film to struggle against the tide. Many other Bollywood films have faced similar protests on the basis of their content, language, title and sometimes even on the lyrics of a song. Here’s a list of films that were embroiled in controversies:

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017)

Alankrita Shrivastava’s “lady oriented” film was too bold for CBFC which refused to certify it for its bold content. After a long battle with the CBFC, the film saw the light of the day when Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) passed it.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Karan Johar’s film faced a lot of heat from political circles as it starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in a pivotal role. The film’s release was scheduled for Diwali 2016 but due to the rising tension between India and Pakistan after the Uri attacks, MNS threatened the filmmaker with dire consequences if they released the film without cutting Fawad’s portions. Karan Johar promised the political party that he would not work with any Pakistani actor in the future and donated Rs 5 crore to the Indian Army Welfare Foundation.

Udta Punjab (2016)

The film was based on the drug menace in Punjab but its subject ruffled feathers. Political parties across the country believed that this film was showing Punjab in a bad light and hence, wanted many cuts in the film. The film was cleared by Bombay and Punjab & Haryana High Courts but a Punjab based NGO later took their plea to the apex court to stop the release. The apex court did hear the case but decided to not interfere with the High Court’s ruling.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The descendants of Peshwa Bajirao felt that the song ‘Pinga’ was offensive to Marathi culture as it had Mastani and Kashibai dancing together. Not just the song, the costumes of the leading ladies and certain dialogues mouthed by Bajirao’s character were termed as vulgar and offensive.

PK (2014)

Soon after the first poster of the film was released, there were objections on the look that was sported by Aamir Khan. The poster had him carrying a jukebox with a bare body. The makers later released a new poster where he was clothed. After the poster storm got over, various Hindu groups had objections to the film’s content. They felt that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani mocked Hinduism. Effigies were burnt and various threats were made but the film managed to bear the storm.

Madras Cafe (2013)

Various political parties in Tamil Nadu asked for a ban on the film after the release of its trailer as they felt that the film carried an anti-Tamil sentiment. Producer John Abraham said that he should not be held at gun point to make changes in the film and he would go ahead with whatever decision CBFC takes for the film. The film was ultimately released but some theaters in Tamil Nadu stayed away from screening it.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

A petition was filed against the film’s name, that was originally titled Ram Leela, by Prabhu Samaj Dharmik Ram Leela Committee as they felt it hurt religious sentiments. Bhansali changed the film’s title and the film could then sail through a smooth release.

Student of the Year (2012)

The film ran into controversy because of “The Radha Song”. The adjective sexy was used which raised objections from various religious organisations. The word had to be replaced from “sexy” to “desi” in the final song and the protests were called off.

Singh Saab The Great (2013)

The film was originally titled Singh Sahib the Great but the Akal Takht, the highest body of the Sikhs objected to the film’s title. They felt that the title was disrespectful and hence, it was changed to Singh Saab the Great.

Aarakshan (2011)

The film’s subject dealt with the caste-based reservation system and many pro-Dalit groups in Kanpur objected to Saif Ali Khan’s casting as a Dalit man. The film was eventually banned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Later, director Prakash Jha removed various scenes from the film that could have aggravated communal tension.

Rockstar (2011)

Sadda Haq, the song in the film became a point of contention between the CBFC and the film’s director, Imtiaz Ali. Portions of the song were shot in McLeod Ganj and Dharamsala and the crowd scenes had people waving the ‘Free Tibet’ flag. These shots were later blurred out and it was only then that CBFC passed the film.

Billu (2009)

The film’s original title was Billu Barber but the barber community got together and raised objections as they felt that the film was demeaning their profession. The makers had to drop ‘Barber’ from their title and the film was released with a new title.

Kaminey (2009)

The makers of this film faced troubles when Jagannath Sena Sangathan filed an FIR against them at a police station in Puri. The line ‘Apna Haath Jagannath’ being written on a poster showing a scantily clad woman on the wall of a public toilet upset the organisation. The objectionable clip was deleted from the prints that were released in Orissa.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Rajputs in Rajasthan tried to block screenings of this Ashutosh Gowariker film as they felt that history was being misrepresented in the film. The Rajput Sabha and the Rajput Karni Sena felt that the film was factually incorrect and hence, the film should not be screened.

Black Friday (2007)

Anurag Kashyap’s film was originally made in 2004 but since the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case was still pending in the court, the release was stopped. The petition seeking a stay on the release asked that since the matter was sub judice, the movie would influence the popular opinion and could affect the judiciary’s opinion as well. The film ultimately released in 2007 after the court’s judgement was declared.

Fire (1996)

The film saw a plethora of protests soon after its release which included Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal activists vandalising theaters and burning posters of the film. The film’s story dealt with the same-sex relationship between two women and at the time it was called “alien to Indian culture” by then CM of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi. The film was passed by the CBFC without any cuts and that irked the protesters even more.

Kissa Kursi Ka (1977)

The political satire was a spoof on Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi but the timing of the film landed it in great trouble. It was during the Emergency era that the film was supposed to get a release but the subject irked the ruling political party so much that they decided to burn all the prints of the film. The film ultimately witnessed a release after a new central government was elected.

Aandhi (1975)

26 weeks after its release in 1975, the film was banned. It was believed that the film was based on Indira Gandhi’s life as the promotional material hinted towards the same. After objections were raised, many scenes of the film were re-shot. A scene where the protagonist can be seen with Gandhi’s portrait in the background was inserted to re-iterate the fact that this was in fact, not based on Indira Gandhi. The film was later re-released in 1977 after a new government came in power.

Looking back at the history, we wonder how many names would be added to this list even after Padmaavat.

