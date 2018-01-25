Padmaavat box office performance will be earth-shattering: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone said that the team has now gotten into a celebratory mode and they are just waiting for its box office results. Deepika Padukone said that the team has now gotten into a celebratory mode and they are just waiting for its box office results.

Relieved, overwhelmed and excited that Padmaavat is finally seeing the light of day, actor Deepika Padukone says setting aside the trouble faced by her film, she is now waiting for it to do wonders at the box office.

Padmaavat releases today amid widespread protests. However, many theaters across the country cancelled screenings despite the Supreme Court order that no state can ban the period drama.

Deepika, however, wants to focus on the fact that the film is releasing. The actor, on Wednesday evening at an event, said her film speaks for itself and it is the best response the team can give to anyone.

When asked if the atmosphere is tensed with police security given to the film’s team as well as theaters, she said, “I don’t think so. There is a time for everything. The film has spoken for itself. The reactions to the film have been absolutely phenomenal. That is the best response we can give to anyone through the work that we do.”

Sounding confident about the film’s future, Deepika added, “I’m not someone who is excited about box office numbers but this time I am because I think it will be earth-shattering.”

The actor spoke at length about the reactions that have been coming her way post media screenings.

“I am extremely overwhelmed and emotional right now. I think this film has been through so much. To see that the film is finally releasing and to see the kind of reactions that the film is getting, it is extremely overwhelming,” she said at the red carpet of HT Style Awards.

Deepika further said that the team has now gotten into a celebratory mode and they are just waiting for its box office results.

“On behalf of the entire film we want to thank all of you for being so supportive of everything that we have done and have been through. Now it’s time for us to celebrate and see the film do wonders at the box office,” she said.

