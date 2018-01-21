Padmaavat release: From bans to cuts, here are the latest updates

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (earlier tiled Padmavati) has been the subject of various controversies for a long time now. The film, which is based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, had upset various religious outfits for its depiction of Rani Padmavati. And looks like the drama surrounding the period drama will cease after its release on January 25.

According to recent reports, Rajasthan government has appealed against its release. The BJP government in Rajasthan will be filing a review petition in Supreme Court against its order to allow the release of the film, state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria confirmed on Saturday after a meeting with members of Karni Sena, which is opposing the film’s release.

Whereas, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government will also approach the apex court to stop the release of Padmaavat, according to a report in PTI. Meanwhile, in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, two buses were set on fire after SC okayed the film’s release on January 25.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie had been okayed for a release on January 25 by the Supreme Court on Thursday. The court had stayed the order of both the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments, which had banned the screening of the film after protests from the Rajput community.

And now amidst all the drama, fresh reports have resurfaced about how Bhansali had invited the Karni Sena to watch the film. Earlier Karni Sena Chief, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, had urged the people to protest against the screening of the movie. In fact, he had wanted a curfew to be imposed to stop the screening of the movie on January 16. This was soon followed by the Supreme Court’s decision to put a stay order on ban notifications issued by four states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. The court put a stay order on January 18.

The censor board had, after much deliberation, given a green signal to the film after asking the makers to make five modifications in the movie. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had told IANS that no cuts have been ordered by the board.

“There are no cuts suggested in this film by CBFC, only five modifications.” He said they have asked the makers to change the disclaimer “clearly to one that does not claim historical accuracy,” Joshi had said.

Not too long after the report regarding the cuts was confirmed, a new version of Padmaavat’s song “Ghoomar” was released by the makers. The song featured lead actor Deepika Padukone covered entirely in traditional attire. Padukone’s midriff was covered via special effects in the new version of the song. The change was one of the modifications that the censor board had asked of the makers.

The film’s title was one of the first things that was changed as Joshi said that the filmmakers have attributed their main source for the material to the epic poem, and not history. Apart from this, the board had demanded makers to change “incorrect/misleading reference to historical places”, Joshi had said during the interview.

Another change that was required of the makers was to put out a disclaimer which stated that the movie did not glorify the practice of Sati, or supported it in any shape or form. In fact, the producers also released a poster of the movie with a list of all the disclaimers.

Oh my god what is this country. pic.twitter.com/hJdUn5DE1g — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) January 15, 2018

But there is no placating Karni Sena as the outfit claims that they will not even let CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi enter Rajasthan as he had given the nod for Padmaavat’s release. “We will vehemently oppose his visit to Rajasthan. I have informed my teams in others states to oppose him wherever he goes. They (people like Joshi) flatter the government and take ripe posts and then force decisions on everyone as per their whims,” Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi told The Indian Express on Friday.

People have already taken to the streets and vandalised cinema halls in Bihar, while BJP MLA Raja Singh from Hyderabad has asked everyone to protest the screening of the movie in the state, according to a report in NewsMinute.

Padmaavat was earlier supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, however, Kumar recently called for a press meet to announce that he had pushed the release of his film to February 9, as Bhansali’s need to release the film was greater than his.

“See, we are one family and I can understand he (Bhansali) has gone through a lot, he has put a lot of money, the studio people have put a lot of money. I would want Padmaavat to release solo and would like to wish him luck. PadMan will now release on February 9,” Kumar had said.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat makers have released three dialogue promos of the film as they get ready to release their film on January 25.

