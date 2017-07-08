Paas Aao song: Sona Mohapatra, this new version of the song featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon is nowhere close to yours. Watch video

Paas Aao song: Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput’s dance moves are something to look for. Paas Aao song: Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput’s dance moves are something to look for.

The new version of “Paas Aao” featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon is out. Sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik, the song, which was originally sung by Sona Mohapatra, is a dance track. However, this song is a complete turn-off and has no magic like its original version, at least for those of us who have been crooning to Sona’s version till now.

“Paas Aao” was an iconic number not only because it was sung by very talented Sona but because it had a soothing effect and relevance, even when it came to the brand for which it was used as a jingle. While Kriti and Sushant are extremely pleasant on screen and also, their dance moves are something to look out for, the new version of “Paas Aao” fails to deliver the magic like its original version.

Perhaps the brand representatives and the singers should have chosen some other song rather than spoiling Sona’s track for us. A few days back when the announcement about this song was made, Sona had shared her concerns regarding the song. She wrote, “If this is true then nothing makes me sadder that our song made iconic on its own independent strength will now have the Bolly tropes. Meh.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “I’m quite indifferent to the visual aspect now. Looking fowd. to the song in its new audio avatar!Would have ❤️’d for musicians to feat.”

Talking about the song, Kriti said, “I have loved this song since forever and it is totally an honour to be associated with it now. We loved filming the song.” Sushant added, “The song choreography is amazing and the music too is really nice.”

Well, tell us what do you think about it?

