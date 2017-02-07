Our third journey comes to an end: Kabir Khan on Tubelight wrap

The director, who previously worked with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, took to social media to share a cute picture with the superstar announcing the wrap on the film. The director, who previously worked with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, took to social media to share a cute picture with the superstar announcing the wrap on the film.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says he can not wait to show his and superstar Salman Khan’s third collaboration “Tubelight” to the world. The director, who previously worked with Salman in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, took to social media to share a cute picture with the superstar announcing the wrap on the film. “Our third journey together comes to an end… Now I can’t wait To show it to the world @beingsalmankhan #tubelight #eid2017,” he captioned the photo of him and Salman laughing and hugging each other. Kabir also thanked his crew for being with him throughout the “Tubelight” journey.

“It’s a WRAP!! My team that makes my films happen… Karishma,Baloo,Prarthana, Prachi,Moin,Archit,Manish, Zoya, Krish,Rahul,Ram,Ali #tubelight #eid2017,” he captioned the picture with his team. “Tubelight” majorly shot in Leh, Ladakh and Manali also stars late veteran actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The film will even see superstar Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance. The movie is slated to release on Eid this year.

Our third journey together comes to an end… Now I can’t wait To show it to the world @beingsalmankhan #tubelight #eid2017 pic.twitter.com/oTI7Fm6Aiq — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) February 7, 2017

According to reports, SRK will play a magician in the film, but Kabir chose to not leak out any details about the role. “I am not going to divulge much details about the role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it,” Kabir said.