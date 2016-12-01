It’s our duty to stand up when National Anthem is played: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda believes it’s every Indian’s duty to stand up in respect when National Anthem is being played in cinema halls before movie screenings. Randeep Hooda believes it’s every Indian’s duty to stand up in respect when National Anthem is being played in cinema halls before movie screenings.

Randeep Hooda believes it’s every Indian’s duty to stand up in respect when National Anthem is being played in cinema halls before movie screenings. The actor was reacting to Supreme Court’s decision that has made it mandatory for every cinema hall to play India’s National Anthem before the start of every movie and for everyone present inside to stand up in respect.

Read: First look of Battle of Saragarhi out. Can you guess who is the actor?

Said Randeep, “It is our duty to stand up when the National Anthem is played. I don’t see any problem. I have never had the feeling that I can sit and relax when my country’s National Anthem is being played. I don’t think it is in good taste or respectful.’

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen. The Battle of Saragarhi was fought between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen.

Talking about his upcoming film Battle of Saragarhi to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Randeep said, “There is a lot of research that is going into one’s own self, Sikh religion, as well as handling those weapons. Playing a person who has no mobile phones, Facebook, Twitter in his life, not even electricity. So that is going to be a good experience. I will be having fun.”

Watch: Paresh Rawal, Raza Murad support SC decision

Randeep who has grown his hair and beard for the role quipped that he had to shampoo his face along with his hair now. The actor also expressed his satisfaction at having been a part of many biopics in his career. “I am one of those fortunate actors who gets cast in biopics. It is not a deliberate choice. I enjoy it. It gives me the whole versatility angle because I don’t play myself. I don’t think I have played myself except for a bit in Laal Rang. So I enjoy playing other people.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd