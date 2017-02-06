Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling not sure if Eva Mendes will join him at Oscars

Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling is nominated for his role in musical La La Land. Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling is nominated for his role in musical La La Land.

Ryan Gosling is one of the top contenders for best actor at this years Academy awards, but the actor is not sure if his lady love Eva Mendes would be his Oscar date.

The 36-year-old actor, who is nominated for his role in musical La La Land, said he still doesn’t know if his partner will join him on what can be the biggest nights of his life, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“Oh, I’m not sure. It’s still a little while away,” Gosling said when asked if his longtime love would be joining him at the Oscars. The father of two also shared that Mendes came up with one of most memorable lines of “La La Land”.

“‘LA worships everything and values nothing.’ That was something my lady said to me one day and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie. “She was kidding, but it’s a funny thing to say… I loved when she said it, because it’s funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it’s obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie.”

Hollywood directors named Damien Chazelle the best film director of 2016 for La La Land at a gala ceremony on Saturday, placing the musical in a strong position for the movie world’s top honors, the Oscars, later this month.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA), the leading industry group representing film and television directors, chose Ezra Edelman as the best documentary maker for “O.J.: Made in America,” which is nominated for the best documentary feature Oscar. Past DGA feature film award winners have often gone on to claim the best director Oscar and see their films win best picture from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.