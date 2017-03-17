Only Rajkummar Rao could pull off Trapped: Vikramaditya Motwane

“Rajkummar Rao made his character in Trapped his own,” says director Vikramaditya Motwane. “Rajkummar Rao made his character in Trapped his own,” says director Vikramaditya Motwane.

For director Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajkummar Rao was the perfect choice when he decided to make Trapped as he feels only the actor could do justice to the survival thriller. In the film, Rao plays a man who is trapped inside his own house and battles adversities to survive in the hostile condition.

Motwane says since the film is all about that one particular character, it was important that he cast someone who can hold the audience throughout the film. “I needed an actor who people were willing to watch for a good hour-an-half. He is the only one who is there all the time. If you are not going to buy the character, it won’t work. Only someone like Rajkummar can do something like that,” Motwane told PTI.

“He gets into the skin of the character. It is a thankless character but he made it human, he made it his own. That was fantastic.” The film also stars Geetanjali Thapa and will release tomorrow. Motwane says initially he thought it would be an easy film since it was mostly one character in one room, but there were many challenges that he had to face while shooting the film.

The team had to constantly make changes in the script to maintain a pace in the story. “We did do a lot of work on the script. Even when we were shooting, we made changes so that we were able to keep the pace of the film. Then there were other challenges like shooting at night without light. Another tough job was to keep Raj’s character consistent and believable,” he says.

