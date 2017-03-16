Online leak of Baahubali 2 trailer forced makers to release it in a hurry

The digital launch of Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer was supposed to be at 5 pm on Thursday. The digital launch of Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer was supposed to be at 5 pm on Thursday.

Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer was supposed to be the event of the month and a lot of thought was given regarding how it will be launched. This was the plan: The trailer was to be shown on 300 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from 9 to 10 am on 300 theatres. The trailer was to be launched in the presence of director SS Rajamouli, actor Prabhas and Karan Johar who is presenting the film. The digital launch of the trailer was supposed to be at 5 pm on Thursday. Then, how come the Baahubali 2 trailer came out in the morning?

Karan Johar revealed the trailer and the filmmaker, know for giving hour-to-hour countdown on Twitter for all his releases — songs, trailers etc — did so without as much as one advance notice. The reason for this unceremonious release was the fact that the film’s trailer — probably the most guarded trailer in Indian cinema at present — got leaked in the night.

We got in touch with the publicists of the movie to know the reason behind this, and they confirmed, stating, “Yes the digital trailer for Baahubali was supposed to release at 5 pm today after the theatre release, but it had to be released quickly because it was leaked on social media a few hours back.”

Director S S Rajamouli also mentioned about the trailer’s digital release being preponed. Rajamouli reportedly said, “It is irritating that such things happen. But also, on a positive note, fans are really happy about it.” The leaked trailer was in Malayalam but lacked a release date and credits, so it was being treated as a fan-made trailer ahead of the official theatre release.

Mumbai is preparing for the trailer’s release today evening. The whole Baahubali team, including Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli, Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty will be present.

We all just watched the Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer in Hindi and it is super impressive, just as it’s Tamil and Malayalam versions. It looks way grander than the first film, Baahubali: The Beginning.

