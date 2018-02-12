  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

In the Mood for Love

After a viewing of the film’s trailer, it’s easy to see what he means by “love-love” — two beautiful leads encounter each other in the most serendipitous of ways, and though love’s course never runs smooth, a happy ending appears to be in place.

Written by Anushree Majumdar | Published: February 12, 2018 12:28 am
After a viewing of the film’s trailer, it’s easy to see what he means by “love-love” — two beautiful leads encounter each other in the most serendipitous of ways, and though love’s course never runs smooth, a happy ending appears to be in place.
Related News

All my films have been about love, but this one is really just love-love,” says Onir, a week before the release of Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz. The 48-year-old National Award-winning filmmaker (for I Am in 2011) has spent an entire afternoon talking about the film but there is still a lightness in his voice, even though it has been five hours since the first press interview.

After a viewing of the film’s trailer, it’s easy to see what he means by “love-love” — two beautiful leads encounter each other in the most serendipitous of ways, and though love’s course never runs smooth, a happy ending appears to be in place. Onir’s previous love stories have always been complicated — young love in My Brother…Nikhil (2005) is cut short by death; in Bas Ek Pal (2006), a cruel twist of fate paralyses the lives of five characters in a single moment; and in the light-hearted Sorry Bhai! (2008), loneliness drives love as much as chemistry.

Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz is the first film, in a long time, that has not been written and produced by Onir. “The script, written by Abhishek Chatterjee, came to me in early 2017, it was part of a script lab. When I read this, I just fell in love with it, I’ve never done something like this. I remembered the thrill of being young and feeling that joy,” he says, adding, “But it’s also a film about urban loneliness, and how even with all these apps, people are looking for someone to really connect with.” The film has Geetanjali Thapa playing Archana or Archie, a young professional who works in Kolkata, creating branded memes. A wrong text throws her in the path of RJ Alfaaz, a popular and dreamy voice on the radio (played by newcomer Zain Khan Durrani).

But Onir is not dismissive about using apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp to direct oneself towards a chance at romantic fulfilment and long-lasting friendship. “I remember when I moved to Bombay in the late 1990s, I had a desktop computer, and after that strange dial-tone, I was connected to the internet and chatrooms all over the world. I found some of my best friends online. I could make a film like I Am because of the social networks,” he says. Onir is only too glad that early viewers of the film finally think that he is making a “current” film. “For so many years, I’ve been told that My Brother…Nikhil and Bas Ek Pal were ahead of their time, so this is a welcome change,” he says.

Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz has also had an easy time at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). “I had such a hard time last year with Shab. They were like, ‘how can you put all these things, adultery, homosexuality, together?’ So, I asked them to look at my body of work — My Brother…Nikhil had a U certificate, Bas Ek Pal was given U/A without cuts and it addressed prison rape, infidelity and multiple relationships; so how can you have a problem with a film that is much milder? Thanks to that argument, Shab was given a U/A certificate,” he says.

Could Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz be Onir’s most “mainstream” film? “I’m surprised that people don’t think my work is mainstream. I think there’s a sexist attitude in the industry, because I’m asked why I’m not working with stars. Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandon have been mainstream stars; would they have said that, had it been a man? I don’t want to be bracketed, and I hope they don’t do it to me this time,” he says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 11: Latest News